Marvel Abandons ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Release, Report Says

The Multiverse Saga is gearing up to take fans through another epic story that will end with Avengers: Secret Wars, but that event might not be big enough for one movie.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) had to do the same thing. When Thanos arrived, fans knew the Mad Titan was after certain objects. The Infinity Stones. Small objects that could affect reality and everything in the MCU. If one person held all of them, they could rewrite the entire universe into whatever they wanted.

The Avengers used everything they could to stop Thanos, but it wasn’t enough. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) showed the Avengers failing at saving Earth as Thanos did what he wanted to do. He snapped half of the universe out of existence. The Blip was a traumatic experience for everyone, but the Avengers prevailed.

One time heist was enough to stop Thanos from achieving his ends, and now the MCU continues without the stone or Thanos. Now, fans know that they are an infinite amount of universes with different super heroes and villains, but only one villain is coming into the spotlight. Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror. This time, Marvel is bringing a human with advanced tech with only one goal.

Rule the Multiverse no matter what. In fact, Phases Five and Six are dedicated to exploring Kang and his goals and helping fans realize just how powerful he is. Fans know that Kang’s story will reach a dramatic conclusion in Avengers: Secret Wars, but Marvel Studios is debating whether or not to change their plans for the movie.

Originally Secret Wars was going to be an individual movie, but one reliable insider firmly believes that Marvel is reconsidering their options. A few weeks ago, another trusted source mentioned that Secret Wars was going to be probably split into two movies, with one happening in Phase Seven, as the MCU might end the saga a few years later.

If this happens, Secret Wars might actually be bigger than fans anticipated. It’s one of the biggest stories Marvel can tell because of the number of characters who can appear in the movie. Even if Marvel can fit all of the super heroes in one movie, it would be hard to tell a meaningful story with even three hours of runtime.

If Marvel Studios does decide to take their time with the Multiverse Saga and take the extra time to tell the story, it would probably really help make the saga feel just as meaningful as the Infinity Saga. Marvel fans talk about Thanos with awe due to how the villain was set up.

Kang will probably receive the same amount of high praise, but Marvel will have to earn back fans’ trust. After the CGI fiasco with several movies producing not high-quality CGI quality due to rushed timelines, it’s hard to trust Marvel to live up to the high standards again.

Studios worked very hard on the movies Marvel gave them. Still, when they rewrite the entire third act, it makes it very hard to keep the quality up as the studio is forced to work overtime to provide the MCU with a “passable” movie experience. Marvel promises that it will work on ensuring that projects don’t disappoint fans like that anymore as they want to work on improving the quality of their project.

With the recent slew of delays, it seems that Marvel Studios is taking a much-needed pause to reevaluate how to move forward best, which is important because if Secret Wars is intended to be a major endpoint for the Saga, it has to rival Endgame and that’s not easy to do.

Do you think Secret Wars will be split into two movies? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!