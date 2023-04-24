Brie Larson Likely Being Stripped of Captain Marvel Role In the MCU

Brie Larson has been Carol Danvers for the last four years after first appearing in her own self-titled film, Captain Marvel (2019). Now, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are just seven months away from the release of the Captain Marvel sequel, and it may see Larson stripped of her role as the most powerful Avenger.

Marvel fans recently got their first look at The Marvels (2023) in a new teaser trailer. Director Nia DaCosta’s follow-up to Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel injected a serious dose of excitement back into the MCU after a lukewarm year for Marvel movies and television shows.

Thanks to the chemistry between the leading trio — Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau/Photo), and Iman Vellani (Kamla Khan/Ms. Marvel) — and the story-driven narrative, the upcoming film from Marvel Studios garnered a strong response, even if it did also become heavily disliked upon its arrival.

Not much is known about the plot of The Marvels, but it seems to center around the cosmic powers of each of the Marvels. Fans recently got an in-depth look at Ms. Marvel’s cosmic powers in last year’s Ms. Marvel TV show on Disney+. The trailer also revealed a gender-swapped Dar-Benn from Marvel Comics, played by MCU newcomer Zawe Ashton.

The Marvels will likely also address the relationship between Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau. The daughter of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) first appeared in the Marvel Phase Three movie Captain Marvel, which saw Carol Danvers lost in time and joining forces with Agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to unravel the plot of the Kree, the Skrulls, and the Supreme Intelligence (Annette Bening).

Jackson will return this June, alongside Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, in Secret Invasion on Disney+. The series commences on June 21, 2023.

Back to The Marvels, a new theory posits that Brie Larson could be stripped of her role as Captain Marvel, leaving her without powers in the forthcoming sequel.

The Direct reports that judging by the events of The Marvels trailer, Carol Danvers could be without powers in the Captain Marvel sequel.

In Captain Marvel, it was revealed that the Kree Supreme Intelligence — showing itself as an incarnation of Dr. Wendy Lawson (Bening) — was trying to harness Carol Danvers/Vers’ powers that she attained from her contact with the Space Stone — one of the six Infinity Stones that Thanos (Josh Brolin) later used to eradicate half of the universe.

The theory comes from the notion that Captain Marvel was seen not using her powers in the trailer, and, teamed with the idea of a new Kree villain in the form of Dar-Benn seemingly hunting the titular group of Marvels, could be hinting that Carol Danvers does not in fact have her cosmic powers in the Captain Marvel sequel. The Direct writes:

Carol is shown fighting the new Accuser in the trailer, but she doesn’t use her powers like she did when defending Earth against Ronan and his forces. It’s the same scene that shows Monica and Kamala switching places as they use their abilities, yet Carol is unaffected as she lunges at the villain.

It’s true; Larson’s character has never shied away from using her powers to help. From Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) to Thanos, the energy she absorbed from her contact with the Space Stone has always been a weapon the Avenger is willing to use, so why is there no sign of it in the trailer? There are multiple scenes of both Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau utilizing powers, yet Carol seems to be reserving her energy for some unknown reason. And would Captain Marvel still be the Captain Marvel without her strength, flight, and energy blasts?

And in looking at the source material of the Captain Marvel movies, the role and moniker of Captain Marvel have been used by multiple people in Marvel Comics’ history. From Mar-Vell to Genis-Vell to Monica Rambeau, Larson’s Carol Danvers may not always be the MCU’s Captain Marvel as the franchise moves into Phase Five and Phase Six…

The Marvels will debut as part of Marvel Phase Five, following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). It will release on November 10, 2023, exclusively in movie theaters.

