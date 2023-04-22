Marvel Is Offering Free Early ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Screenings

For anyone that cannot simply wait until May 5, you might be in luck, as Marvel is running a promotion that will offer free Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 screenings in select cities. The media giant is partnering up with a website called Gofobo, where you can register for free tickets for an IMAX showing on April 28.

Though this is a huge deal, it does come with a bit of a caveat. For those wanting to attend these early and free IMAX showings, your ticket does not guarantee a seat. They are overselling each theater available to ensure that every single one is packed to capacity. We would recommend arriving early to whatever theater it is and getting in line so that you can get into these free screenings.

Marvel is also sweetening the deal by offering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mini posters to go along with these free screenings. We are not entirely sure if the screening will be giving away the posters that Marvel posted about in their tweet, but if that is the case, these are some great posters. You can see the announcement below:

On April 28, be among the first to see Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by attending an @IMAX Special Fan Screening! Fans attending one of the 25 special screenings will also receive a collectible mini poster.

We would like to reiterate that these Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are not going to be everywhere. There are 25 cities that have been chosen throughout the United States, but everyone can sign up for free passes right now.

Also, this does not guarantee that you receive a seat for the screening that you select. Make sure you arrive at the theater early enough so you know that your seat will be promised. This is a huge deal that is being offered to MCU fans, as you can see the movie before its actual release date of May 5.

You can be one of the first people to see Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Mantis (Pom Klementief), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Cosmo (Maria Bakalova) in their final adventure together. Not to mention the great cameos that we expect to see.

We would like to also state that if you plan to see this movie early, keep those spoilers to yourself. At least wait until the movie is released.

Here is a list of the theaters and cities where passes are being offered for these early IMAX Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 screenings:

AMC North Point Mall 12 IMAX — Atlanta, Ga.

AMC Assembly Row 12 — Boston, Mass.

Regal City North 14 & RPX — Chicago, Ill.

AMC Firewheel 18 — Dallas, Texas

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 IMAX, Westminster — Denver, Colo.

Regal Grand Parkway 22 — Houston, Texas

AMC Indianapolis 17 — Indianapolis, Ind.

AMC Barrywoods 24 IMAX — Kansas City, Mo.

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX — Los Angeles, Calif.

AMC Burbank 16 IMAX — Los Angeles, Calif.

AMC Aventura 24 IMAX — Miami/Ft Lauderdale, Fla.

AMC Rosedale 14 — Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

AMC Lincoln Square 13 — New York, N.Y.

Regal Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 & IMAX — Orlando, Fla.

AMC Neshaminy 24 — Philadelphia, Pa.

AMC Westgate 20 IMAX — Phoenix, Ariz.

Megaplex Theatres at Geneva, Vineyard — Salt Lake City, Utah

Santikos Palladium IMAX — San Antonio, Texas

AMC Palm Promenade 24 — San Diego, Calif.

AMC Mercado 20 IMAX — San Francisco, Calif.

AMC Metreon 16 IMAX — San Francisco, Calif.

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 — Seattle, Wash.

Ronnies 20 Cine — St. Louis, Mo.

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP — Toronto, ON

AMC Tysons Corner 16 — Washington D.C.

Anyone can sign up at the website provided above, or follow the tweet that Marvel posted.

Will you be seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 early? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!