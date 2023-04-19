Karen Gillan’s Nebula Channels Her Inner Samus Aran in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Teaser

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has already revealed many changes to its characters, including Peter Quill’s struggling relationship with Gammora and receiving Yondu’s mohawk and arrow. Well, you can add Nebula to the list because she has an incredible new power-up.

Director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Guardians 3’s story revolves around each of these characters dealing with past trauma. Quill tries to come to terms with Gammora’s death while she tries to figure out her role in this new world, and Rocket confronts his abusive creator.

However, it can be argued that no one has dealt with as much as Nebula, who has visual reminders of Thanos’ abuse in the cybernetic enhancements made all over her body. But with his death, it looks like Nebula has taken more control over that part of her in the newest teaser.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Gives Nebula an Arm Cannon

In Guardians 3, Nebula has a brand-new arm that looks much more metallic than the rest of her body. It turns out that this arm is actually an incredibly powerful laser cannon similar to the kind seen on Samus Aran in the Metroid video game franchise or Mega Man.

While many people are excited about this new boost to Nebula’s already destructive abilities, no one is more excited than Nebula herself, Karen Gillan, who shared a .gif of Nebula using this new ability with the comment, “New arm who dis?”

This marks a huge step forward for the character. Since Thanos is dead, this modification had to have come from Nebula herself, taking control of the augmentations made to her by an abusive figure.

Nebula isn’t running from her past; she’s owning it. And she looks really cool doing it.

What do you think of Nebula’s new weapon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!