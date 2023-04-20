Chris Pratt Poorly Explains ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Teaser

Everyone is patiently waiting for the newest MCU chapter and the final chapter of everyone’s favorite ragtag group of superheroes to release. May 5 is right around the corner. Marvel has been hyping everyone up with clips of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 film, including a new teaser that shows Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord (Peter Quill) poorly explaining Infinity War and Endgame.

Though there was a brief and hilarious moment where this clip was shown in the general trailer, we now see most of the presumed scene play out. Peter, Gamora, and Nebula are in an elevator with another alien woman when Peter starts to rattle off the Infinity War and Endgame plot.

This Guardians of the Galaxy teaser is hilarious because Peter keeps referring to the cliff that Gamora was thrown from in Infinity War as the “magic cliff.” Also, for those confused by how Gamora returned, Peter does a great job of poorly explaining that. Though Gamora has returned, it’s not the same Gamora that was thrown from the “magic cliff.” You can see the clip below:

Interestingly, Peter also states while they are at some mysterious location to “save the life of their friend.” What friend is in peril has not been revealed, but at least we get to hear about how Peter Quill views Phase 4 of the MCU. He explains the “magic cliff” and how Gamora died but came back, unlike everyone else from the “past” that died. Though this may be a fleeting moment, it could be some foreshadowing about how the cliff in Varomir works.

There is also mention of the Infinity Stones and how Peter is not an “infinity war scientist.” Though they will likely not be summoned again in Phases 5 and 6, at least Marvel has addressed its past continuity—albeit in a hilarious fashion.

Peter also confirms what most Marvel fans have been frustrated with for quite a while: how everyone had the Infinity Gauntlet nearly off Thanos before Peter lost his temper and ruined the whole plan. To be fair, it did deliver one of the most emotional scenes between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be the final time the team will suit up, but it may not be the last time we see some of the heroes appear in the MCU. We would assume that Chris Pratt could continue as Star-Lord, though seeing him without some of his most trusted cohorts would be odd.

Nothing has yet been confirmed, but there is growing speculation that Rocket Racoon might be one of the Guardians that will see his emotional end in the final chapter. Though we hope nobody will die, if they do, we hope it’s as beautiful as when Yondu saved Peter.

Are you excited about the final Guardians of the Galaxy film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!