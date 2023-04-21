Chris Pratt Drops Marvel’s First Official F-Bomb In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Teaser

James Gunn and Marvel are set to make history. Is that history going to be the highest-grossing MCU movie ever? Maybe. Is that history going to be the most heroes dying? Possibly. Though there are many firsts that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could attain, Chris Pratt can be happy that he will be the first actor in the franchise to drop the dreaded “F-bomb.”

Gunn stated before that this will be the final run for everyone’s favorite ragtag group of heroes, and we would imagine his goal for this movie is to leave it all “out on the court,” as the sports enthusiasts would say. That euphemism just means that the plan is to jam-pack this anticipated sequel with as much emotion, epic moments, and everything possible, considering it’s the last one.

This does not mean that Chris Pratt and the other actors will still be in future MCU projects; it’s the last time the Guardians of the Galaxy team will be together. For instance, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the death of Rocket Racoon. While none of us will find out what happens until May 5, we know a bit about the upcoming story via clips that Marvel has released.

One of the first clips released showcased Chris Pratt poorly explaining Infinity War and Endgame while in an elevator with a random alien woman, Nebula, and Gamora. He is heartbroken that the Gamora that returned wasn’t the one he fell in love with.

Now, Marvel has decided to double down on clips, but this time offering up the first-ever F-bomb. Regarding movie ratings, PG-13 is generally reserved for movies that do not rattle off cuss words. However, only one cuss word is allowed. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references, and thematic elements. The “strong language” is clearly because of the clip.

Chris Pratt can now be happy that he is the first Marvel actor to be able to cuss. This clip was also posted by Marvel, meaning it’s as official as it can be.

The clip hilariously shows Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) coming out of a home and getting into an old car. Considering the Holiday Special showed Drax and Mantis invading Earth to kidnap Kevin Bacon, we can assume the team returns. While we are unsure whose house they are at, we can take it might be someone Peter Quill knows.

Peter attempts to help Nebula open the door, though she cannot figure it out. He repeatedly tells her to “push down on the button,” which does not help. Peter gets frustrated at her inability to open a simple car door and yells, “Open the f****** door!” It would make sense for a being that travels through space and is used to advanced technology, not to understand a simple car door.

This is huge, considering no character has been able to use such language in any MCU title. It’s even more of a shock that Chris Pratt was awarded this designation before Samuel L. Jackson. If anyone should have been granted the first F-word, it certainly should have been Jackson. He has made a career out of dropping the “MF” word in practically every movie he has been in. This could theoretically open the door for Jackson to drop his own salty language in Secret Invasion.

While we can expect that Deadpool 3 will contain a ton of strong language, Pratt can be happy he is the first to do so in a PG-13-rated Marvel movie. It appears that James Gunn doesn’t care about being fired, as he no longer works for Marvel.

What do you think of Chris Pratt cussing in Guardians of the Galaxy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!