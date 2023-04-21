Marvel Stars Headed to Disney Park for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Event

A few special visitors are en route to Disneyland Paris.

Last year, Walt Disney Studio Park became the second Disney Park to welcome its very own Avengers Campus. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this sees Guests roam an ex-Stark Industries facility that is now run by the Avengers, who want to identify their next top recruits.

Since its opening, the Park has played host to Marvel spectacles of all shapes and sizes. Guests can spot Spider-Man swinging through the sky, learn Wakandan fighting techniques from General Okoye, and challenge Star-Lord himself to a dance battle.

On April 22, the Park is set to host one of its most exciting events yet: a private gala to celebrate the European premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which will take place at the Gaumont Cinemas in Disney Village that same day.

Unfortunately, that means Avengers Campus is off-limits to Disneyland Paris Guests from 2 p.m. that same day.

But on the plus side, it heralds the arrival of a few VIPs to Disneyland Paris. Director James Gunn recently shared a picture of himself with his wife, actress Jennifer Holland, and some of the film’s stars – including Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Karen Gillan (Nebula) – on their way to France for the occasion.

Stopping in Croatia on our way to France we were greeted with a rainbow. Best & most fun press junket ever. #GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 🌈 pic.twitter.com/UhcQUZNHne — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 20, 2023

While the premiere and Avengers Campus’ gala event are invite-only, this is still exciting news for Marvel fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite Guardian around Disneyland Paris.

This may also be the last chance to spot the Guardians together as a group – at least with its current lineup. Gunn has previously stated that this is the final installment in the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Considering that he’s set to jump ship completely to DC Studios after its release, and Dave Bautista has also said that he’s ready to leave behind his role of Drax, it seems likely that any possible future Guardians movie would look completely different.

On the plus side, there’s a chance that it could still feature Star-Lord. Chris Pratt recently commented that he’s “interested in playing the character again” and believes there’s still “mileage” left in his storyline. Fingers crossed.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.