Why Critics Say ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ is the Best Marvel Movie Yet

Critics finally got their first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) at an initial screening, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

Director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

The previous two films in the trilogy did an excellent job of combining humor with characters’ deep-seated emotional trauma, and Guardians 3 is no different. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), Peter Quill is still mourning Gamora’s death, this new version of Gamora is trying to figure out what she wants in life, Nebula becoming the person she’s meant to be after the death of Thanos, and Rocket Raccoon confronting his abusive creator, the High Evolutionary.

This combination of comedy and trauma is a tricky tightrope to walk, but James Gunn has proven that he has the skill to handle it. And according to initial critical reactions, the team has more than succeeded.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ May Be One of the Best Marvel Movies of All Time

Initial critic reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have one thing in common: they all love it.

Lily La Fourmi confirmed that James Gunn had succeeded in ending his trilogy on a high note, saying, “This movie… my heart is full and broken at the same time, it was a LOT to process, a very complex story but it left me feeling awesome.” German journalist Markus Trutt agreed, saying that Guardians 3 “is probably the saddest & darkest MCU film & a wonderfully rounded conclusion to Gunn’s trilogy.”

El Espanol’s Valentina Morillo took it even further, declaring Guardians of the Galaxy 3 “the best Marvel movie since Endgame (and Top3 in general).”

Critics were also quick to highlight Rocket Raccoon and Nebula, with Alexander Kardelo from Movie Zine saying that Rocket’s “origin story is beautiful and heart-wrenching” and Jesus Agudo saying, “Rocket and Nebula excel in a very dignified send-off.”

Another big hit in Guardians 3 is Will Poulter’s performance as Adam Warlock. Ian Sandwell from Digital Spy said, “Will Poulter’s Warlock is a terrific addition,” while Rory Cashin from JOE.ie said he “would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie.”

It’s very easy to say that the reception for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been overwhelmingly positive so far. Ian Sandwell sums up the feelings of critics and potential audiences worldwide: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. …Gonna miss them.”

