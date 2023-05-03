Marvel Created “600 Versions” of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) right around the corner, director James Gunn has revealed that every viewing experience might be a little bit different.

Six years on from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, the upcoming third (and final) installment of the series picks up with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) after the earth-shattering events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

While this may be the last outing for the Guardians in their original lineup, it’s a miracle that we even get to see them reunited at all. When controversial old tweets recirculated in 2018, Gunn was removed from the project by Disney, and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast banded together in support of the fired director – until, eventually, he was reinstated in March 2019.

But Gunn didn’t just return to write and direct the film. It’s now been revealed that he created 600 different versions of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 to make sure that there’s an aspect ratio perfect for every kind of theater configuration.

Evan Jacobs, Disney’s vice president of finishing and stereo, confirmed the decision to The Hollywood Reporter, stating: “It’s definitely the most complex delivery Marvel’s ever done.” Gunn’s goal was to “give every exhibitor in the United States and in most international territories [the ability to] maximize their screen size for the audience. So wherever you go to see it, you’re gonna see the best version.”

The move follows the lead of director James Cameron, who created a whopping 1,065 versions of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), including specific versions for those seeing it in 3D, HDR, 4K, and varying light levels.

In some theaters, audiences will be able to enjoy a version of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 in which roughly 45 minutes open up to a flat 1.85 aspect ratio while the rest of the movie is the standard 2.39. The screen reportedly “opens up” for specific scenes with big visuals or important music moments (which, considering this is Guardians of the Galaxy, we can expect to be pretty epic).

To witness this movie magic for yourself, check out Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, in theaters from May 5, 2023.