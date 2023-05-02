Fans Are Celebrating 15 Years of ‘Iron Man’ and the Creation of the MCU

No one could have guessed that 15 years ago, one movie would start the domination of cinema. Despite what prolific directors and actors have stated about the MCU, it is here to stay. The Marvel phenomenon has traveled through some of the worst reviews and box office bombs to some of the highest-grossing movies, securing Academy Awards. The MCU has certainly come a long way in its 15 years, and it all started with one film: Iron Man. Naturally, on its 15th anniversary, fans are flooding Twitter with celebrations of Robert Downey Jr. and the creation of the biggest franchise ever.

Simplicity sometimes speaks louder than anything else. This fan honored Iron Man with one of the best posters Marvel has ever created.

15 years of robert downey jr in and as iron manpic.twitter.com/zCjBK8eihK — mcu reactions & clips (@reactmcu) May 2, 2023

Though Robert Downey Jr. left behind his role as Tony Stark, no one will forget what he has done for the MCU, especially after Iron Man helped to restart his career.

15 Years ago Today, 'Iron Man' was released in Theatrespic.twitter.com/rD6cxaGVI1 — Wanda Maximoff ᱬ (@scarlazywitch) May 2, 2023

We would argue that it’s better to be respected, which is true for Robert Downey Jr. after Marvel took a chance on him. Where would we be without this perfectly casted character?

It has been 15 years since the first Iron Man movie was released. The movie opened the door for what the MCU is today!! pic.twitter.com/eoMsqLzPza — Mcu Content (@mcucomfort) May 2, 2023

It is a bit unbelievable to think that Iron Man spawned so many movies. The MCU was born in 2008 and has since become one of the most important aspects of cinema. The MCU also helped to create buzz and fandom around some of the most significant events in the world. Mainly San Diego Comic-Con.

happy 15th birthday iron man (2008) pic.twitter.com/CLbhpOcPiX — tony stan (derogatory) (@starkwasps) May 2, 2023

Let Iron Man always remind everyone that Tony Stark has a heart. He has been painted to have one of the biggest hearts the MCU has ever seen, especially after giving his life for the betterment of the Avengers and the world.

HAPPY IRON MAN DAY pic.twitter.com/r4od5MS9m7 — anne ✰ (@rdjsfilms) May 2, 2023

Apart from starting the MCU, what makes his moment epic is that Robert Downey Jr. ad-libbed the line completely. This move as an actor created the entirety of Marvel’s box office dominance.

Our MCU was born 15 years ago today in 2008 with the release of ‘Iron-Manʼ pic.twitter.com/mO6jzCCdel — 4K Marvel Shots 📸 (@MarvelShots4K) May 2, 2023

Jon Favreau could have done so many things, but he decided to give us the best origin story that the world of superhero movies has ever seen. Iron Man is why we currently have some of the best-written stories in the world of superheroes. It all started with Tony Stark.

15 years ago today, 'Iron Man' was released in theaters and launched the MCU pic.twitter.com/DVHiDIEy45 — Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) May 2, 2023

Just thinking about some of the epic shots from this film is putting a smile on her face. The small rocket to the tank without looking back is arguably one of the best Iron Man moments in the history of the MCU.

I don't think Marvel could ever top this scene in future. Always gives goosebumps! Iron Man (2008)pic.twitter.com/JHASm84RBY — Wanda Maximoff ᱬ (@scarlazywitch) May 2, 2023

Speaking of that epic scene, this Twitter user decided to showcase that exact moment when Iron Man destroys the tank with the smallest rocket imaginable.

Iron Man was officially released in theaters on May 2, 2008. Though no one had known it had the time, it would eventually lead to the creation of the MCU. The film grossed over $585 million, which was unheard of when it came to superhero movies. In 2022, the Library of Congress was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Marvel was officially changed when Robert Downey Jr. said, “I am Iron Man.” For that reason, we love you 3000.

