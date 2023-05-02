Marvel Writer Reveals Huge MCU Scene Almost Removed ‘Avengers’ Franchise

Some scenes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe have to be done right, and for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, one scene, in particular, saved the MCU and the Avengers franchise, but it almost didn’t happen.

It’s easy now to look back at the MCU’s accomplishments and not think much about how close Marvel was to not being this successful. Starting an interconnected franchise isn’t easy. Kevin Feige used every resource he could to ensure that it lived on so fans could see stories like Thanos conquering the universe with the Infinity Stones. Now Kang the Conqueror, while back in the early 2000s, fans only thought about whether or not they will get more super hero movies like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy.

After Four Phases, Marvel Studios has gone through many ups and downs, but Phase One started something special. It led to one franchise that has dominated the box office — the Avengers. Releasing four years after Iron Man (2008), The Avengers (2012) served as the culmination of Phase One while also promising more for fans.

After the movie, fans knew there was a real future for the MCU, that more Avengers movies would happen, and that Marvel’s future on the big screen was going somewhere no other franchise has done before. It didn’t happen overnight, as Feige worked tirelessly with directors and writers on several movies to get there. When Iron Man was being made, no one even thought that the Avengers appearing in live-action would happen.

When Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appeared in the post-credits to talk to Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), fans lost their minds because Marvel went out of their way to tease their big plans. No one knew if it would really happen because every MCU movie needed to be successful to justify a big story like that to work.

Thankfully, the MCU managed to pull it off, but the writer for that post-credit scene, Marvel Comics writer Brian Michael Bendis revealed to Insider that Feige recruited him to write the scene in just a day. Bendis was up for the challenge as he shared in the interview how he wrote lines for Nick Fury and Iron Man and let Marvel Studios decide which version of the scene to run with:

“When I saw they went with Avengers — the promise of more — it was obviously the right choice. It’s a big fingers-crossed [moment] because nothing was set. A lot of good things have to happen for an Avengers movie to happen. As soon as the movie opened, it was obvious the goal was in reach.”

Now the rest is history, but Bendis wrote that scene one day right before the scene was filmed. If Feige didn’t get the right writer or things changed, this huge tease of what’s to come could’ve been a failure. One of the biggest reasons why MCU movies are so successful is due to their post-credits scenes, and Iron Man didn’t disappoint.

Do you think the MCU would’ve been different without this post-credit scene? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!