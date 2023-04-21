Marvel Ignores the Haters, Captain Marvel Becomes the New Iron Man In “Avengers” Trailer

Captain Marvel will officially lead the Avengers, a new trailer for the upcoming project has revealed.

The Avengers have a long history in the Marvel Universe, both in Marvel Comics and in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, AKA the MCU.

Way back in 2012, The Avengers from director Joss Whedon blasted into movie theaters across the globe and became one of the biggest crossover events in film history. Over the course of the succeeding seven years, three more Avengers movies would be released – Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

At first consisting of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the roster grew, and grew until the final battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Endgame featured almost every character featured in the MCU thus far. From Black Panther to Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy to Captain Marvel, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes showed up in full force.

And Captain Marvel, arguably one of the strongest superheroes in the Marvel canon, will return in this year’s Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels (2023), from director Nia DaCosta. Brie Larson’s iteration of Captain Marvel caused quite a stir four years ago as some MCU fans blasted her performance.

The Marvels sees Brie Larson return as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel alongside Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Photon, respectively. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios dropped the first teaser trailer for The Marvels, which found the titular trio embroiled in a comic-powered event that seems to catch the attention of Dar-Benn, played by MCU newcomer Zawe Ashton. While the excitement was high, the trailer has garnered the most dislikes to date.

But looking ahead, The Marvels is just one part of the Marvel Phase Five journey, a journey that will culminate with a new type of crossover event with Thunderbolts (2024).

And then, in 2025 and 2026, the fifth and sixth Avengers movies will release. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) will officially wrap up Marvel Phase Six and the Multiverse. Although, that trajectory may change following the shocking arrest of Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors last month.

While fans of the Avengers in the MCU have to wait another two to three years until they return to the big screen, comic book fans can rest easy knowing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are coming back very soon.

The Avengers first arrived in the pages of comic books in “The Avengers #1” in 1963, and sixty years later, writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa will begin a new Avengers run with “The Avengers #1”.

The team in this iteration is led by Captain Marvel, who takes the front and center spot. On putting Carol Danvers in the captain’s chair in this new run of “The Avengers”, MacKay said (via ComicBookMovie):

“Putting [Captain Marvel] in the big seat of the Avengers is a logical progression for the character, to my mind, and applying the challenges of leading a team like the Avengers to a character with the sensibilities of a brash fighter pilot has been a lot of fun.”

There have been multiple leaders of the Avengers in the comic book world over the last six decades, with characters like Iron Man, Thor, and Wasp all steering the group through various events. But thanks to the billion-dollar blockbuster MCU franchise, Iron Man is perhaps the most prolific of the bunch.

Now a new trailer has been released for the upcoming new Avengers comic book, which can be watched here.

The positioning of Captain Marvel as the leader of the Avengers in the Marvel Universe could be a precursor for the character to take over the role Iron Man left behind in the MCU. With a co-headlining role in The Marvels, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers may be the one who can lead the heroes to victory against the Multiversal Kang threat.

“The Avengers #1” will be released on May 17. 2023.

Do you think Captain Marvel will replace Iron Man in the upcoming Avengers movies? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!