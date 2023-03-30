Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Gets Concerning Development Update

Marvel Studios is gearing up to reveal one of the most eagerly anticipated superhero teams yet in the upcoming Thunderbolts (2024). But according to a new update, trouble might be on the horizon regarding its scheduled release date.

With an all-star cast from the likes of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, and David Harbour, Thunderbolts was first announced at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con as part of the MCU’s Phase Five. Story details are being kept under wraps, but the film will likely follow Pugh’s Yelena, Harbour’s Red Guardian, Louis-Dreyfuss’s Valentina, and Stan’s Bucky as they work together to complete some sort of top-secret mission.

While specifics have yet to be revealed, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did confirm that Bucky will be the “de facto leader” of the team. It’ll be interesting to see Bucky take the helm of this ragtag group of antiheroes and reformed villains, especially coming on the heels of his return in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But fans were left feeling slightly concerned about Thunderbolts’ future after it was revealed that some major snags in development were happening behind the scenes, leading to a wild goose chase for a new screenwriter.

Thankfully, Marvel has found an answer in Netflix’s Beef creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin, as reported by Variety. Lee replaced Black Widow (2021) scribe Eric Pearson, who was initially announced to be the movie’s writer and is reportedly rewriting the Thunderbolts script.

During the interview, Lee opened up about joining the MCU. He proceeded to hype up the project, telling the publication that “a lot of themes and exciting things” are in store. Lee also gushed over working with Thunderbolts’ director, Jake Schreier, as well as reuniting with actor Steven Yeun, who’s set to make his Marvel debut in the upcoming superhero flick:

I’m rewriting it. It’s the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn’t help but sign on.

The veteran showrunner also emphasized how much of an “honor” it is to “be part of a Marvel thing.”

It’s truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different. One, it’s not my project, it’s Jake’s. It’s such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I’m still talking to Jake every day. … I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them.

Although it’s a relief to hear that Marvel has found a talented new writer to come on board for Thunderbolts, this update might mean some disappointing news for fans in the long run.

The MCU has become notorious for postponing movie and TV show releases since the pandemic, putting production on several projects to a screeching halt in 2020 and onward. It’s safe to assume that the studio is still working through this aftermath, combined with the pressure of creating the sheer amount of content it has been pumping out in recent years.

Considering Thunderbolts was already vulnerable enough as is, hearing that the script is being rewritten might push the previously-confirmed release window of July 2024 into a November slot, similar to what the studio did with The Marvels earlier this year. Phase Five has been hit particularly hard by an onslaught of delays, so this Thunderbolts isn’t exactly promising for its scheduled premiere date.

At least for now, those looking forward to Thunderbolts can breathe a sigh of relief, as Lee’s timeline for script rewrites is still on schedule. Since we don’t know the extent to which Lee is overhauling the script, it’s possible that the rewrites could be minimal, slightly tweaking dialogue or other story beats. But until Marvel says otherwise, fans can look forward to seeing the Thunderbolts ensemble in theaters next summer.

Are you excited to see the Thunderbolts team in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.