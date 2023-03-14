Steven Yeun Addresses Role in Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Marvel’s Thunderbolts (2024) is shaping into an epic, star-studded affair, and Steven Yeun is an excellent addition to the roster.

Like DC’s Suicide Squad, The Thunderbolts is a superhero group made of reformed unstable villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier), David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russel as John Walker (US Agent), and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

The film also stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross. He’s taking over the role after the previous actor, William Hurt, unfortunately, passed away.

People are excited about the super soldier chaos that’s about to ensue, including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who said, “It tells you a lot about the team when The Winter Soldier is the most stable one.”

Mostly, fans hope that Thunderbolts will be more like The Suicide Squad (2021) and less like Suicide Squad (2016).

Who is Steven Yeun playing in Marvel’s Thunderbolts?

Recently, the hype grew even more significant with the announcement that Steven Yeun would also be starring. However, a lot more mystery surrounds who he will play in the film.

The Oscar-nominated actor, famous for his roles in The Walking Dead (2010-2022) and Nope (2022), only added to the mystery in a recent interview with Empire. When asked why he took the role, Yeun replied, “I don’t know if it was explicitly on my bucket list.”

Yeun continued, “It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed Beef, and what his intentions were. The intentions of the particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that’s what drew me to the film.”

Steven Yeun’s answer fueled the “Who is he playing?” fire. Many fans believe he’ll play Sentry, a powerful being and adversary to The Thunderbolts.

Sentry was once Earth’s mightiest and most beloved hero, but he had to erase everyone’s memory of him to save the planet. He has powers and a moral code similar to Superman but also has a villainous alter ego called the Void. The two are further separated by Sentry’s ability to control light and the Void’s ability to control darkness.

It would be exciting to see Yeun take on this two-sided character. However, none of this has been confirmed, and it is only a rumor.

No matter who the South Korean-born actor plays, there’s no doubt that Yeun will do an excellent job. He already has plenty of experience playing a superhero in Invincible (2021) and already has experience working with Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier.

Who do you think Stephen Yeun will be playing in Thunderbolts? Let us know in the comments below.