James Gunn’s Marvel DC Crossover Timeline

In an interview on the red carpet for the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), James Gunn talked about the possibility of an MCU and DCEU crossover film and it looks like we’ll have to wait quite a while.

The new king of superhero movies, James Gunn got his start making B-level horror movies for Troma Entertainment. Since then, Gunn has directed multiple classic superhero properties, including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (2014, 2017, 2023), The Suicide Squad (2021), and the Peacemaker TV series (2022-present) starring John Cena.

Before the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was announced that James Gunn would take over the DC Extended Universe, with his first film being Superman: Legacy (2025). Since then, many questions have been thrown at the director regarding his relationship with Marvel after becoming the head of DC.

Gunn talked about how this wouldn’t affect him and how he’d like to create a crossover movie between the two powerhouse studios. However, it looks like that project will be on the back burner for a while.

James Gunn: “Not Today… But It Could Be Cool”

In an interview with Deadline Hollywood, James Gunn talked about the details needed for a Marvel and DC crossover movie to happen. And it doesn’t look good, at least for this moment.

“I think that it would look like something that would be happening in about ten years. Not today, because we have a whole bunch of other DC movies we need to tell. But, yeah, I think it could be cool.”

A Marvel/DC crossover? Not anytime soon, says James Gunn #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/6N1athW6Z1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 28, 2023

While it’s definitely not set in stone and ten years seems like a long time to wait, it’s still exciting to see that there is interest in this type of movie! And with Gunn’s relationship with Kevin Feige, this project seems entirely possible.

Also, there is precedent for this type of crossover happening in comics. There have been one-on-one battles between characters, like in the multiple issues of The Flash and Quicksilver, or mash-ups of similar characters, like when they combined Superman and Captain America into Super-Soldier.

