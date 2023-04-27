James Gunn Calms Fans Over a Comedic ‘Superman: Legacy’

With James Gunn as the new head of the DC Extended Universe, some fans have become worried that his DC directorial debut, Superman: Legacy (2025), will take on a more comedic tone, especially now that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck aren’t involved. However, the director has come forward to shut those rumors down.

It’s easy to say that James Gunn is the new king of superhero movies. While he started in horror movies and the live-action Scooby-Doo movies (2002, 2004), Gunn has gone on to direct the Guardians of the Galaxy series (2014, 2017, 2023), The Suicide Squad (2021), and the TV show Peacemaker (2022-present) starring John Cena.

When he took over DC Studios, some fans became worried that Gunn would take his trademark dark humor into these movies, especially regarding Superman: Legacy. But according to the director, these fans have nothing to fear.

James Gunn: ‘Superman: Legacy’ Will Be a “Sincere Superhero Story”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) alongside Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and brother Sean Gunn, director James Gunn was quick to quell fan concerns that Superman: Legacy would be a comedic adventure for one good reason: everyone knows him.

“It’s easier to take a character nobody knows, like the Guardians or Peacemaker, and then do whatever you want with them. People in every single country in the world know the story of Superman.”

That being said, Gunn did promise that the movie will be different from all of the previous Superman movies, wanting to focus more on the hero’s dichotomy of being an insider and an outsider in his community.

“I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am. He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider because he’s f***ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

Honestly, it seems appropriate that James Gunn compares himself to the Man of Steel because he is Superman when it comes to making comic book movies.

Who do you think should play Superman in Superman: Legacy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!