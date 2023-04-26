Karen Gillan Drags Security Guard on Space Mountain

While doing press at Disneyland Paris, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) star Karen Gillan took a joyous trip to Space Mountain on her lunch break. Her security guard wasn’t as happy.

While she is now most known for starring as Nebula in Marvel Studios movies alongside Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan rose to prominence as Amy Pond in Doctor Who (2010-2013), a companion to Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor. She has since gone on to play Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji movies (2017, 2019) and a woman who Aaron Paul trains to fight her clone in Dual (2022).

The famous British actress has been promoting director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 around the world, including a stop at Disneyland Paris. She decided to take advantage of the location and visit the Park, much to the chagrin of her private security.

Karen Gillan’s Security Guard Had To Join Her on Space Mountain

Movie promotion includes doing press tours which can be a long and laborious process. However, it’s a little bit easier when you’re at Disneyland Paris. Karen Gillan took advantage of her time at the Park by visiting one of the Park’s most popular rides: Space Mountain.

Since Gillan is a celebrity, she had to be accompanied by a personal security guard everywhere. And while it looked like she had a blast, her security guard looked far less cheery.

While Karen Gillan was smiling and accompanied by friends, her personal security was seated in the car behind her. Alone. Grimacing. And that made it all the funnier.

The official Disney Parks TikTok account seemed to agree, commenting on the video, “Security guard understood the assignment.” Another fan said, “The security guard could do Tower of Terror with such ease.”

Whether the security guard had fun or not, it’s nice to see Karen Gillan enjoying her time promoting the movie, especially considering everything that Nebula has gone through so far.

