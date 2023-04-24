New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Experiences Headed to Disney Park

Come and get your love, Marvel fans – exclusive offerings are headed to Disneyland Paris to celebrate the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023).

Nearly ten years after the release of its first installment, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy comes to an end this May. Judging by first reactions, it’s worth the wait, with some deeming it the “best Marvel movie since Endgame.”

Considering that multiple of Marvel’s latest releases have fallen flat with audiences (we’ll save Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) the indignity of going into this further), this is welcome news to many. However, reviews haven’t done much to dampen fans’ fears that Rocket Raccoon will meet his heroically tragic end, with critics dubbing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 Marvel’s “saddest and darkest” movie yet and proclaiming that “Rocket and Nebula excel in a very dignified send-off.”

Audiences will have to wait until May 5 to find out Rocket’s fate for sure – but before then, Disney is giving the Guardians a well-deserved celebration at Disneyland Paris.

From May 3, both Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris will host “limited-time experiences to celebrate the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.”

With Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 touching down in cinemas, now’s the perfect time for guests to gather their gang of galactic misfits for a cosmic adventure at Marvel Avengers Campus and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris.

Details are scarce about what exactly these “limited-time experiences” will look like, but we do know they’ll include exclusive themed food and beverages, merchandise, and special appearances from Star-Lord and Gamora.

Guests can currently see Star-Lord and Gamora at Marvel Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park, where they can participate in a dance challenge with the Guardians.

Disneyland Paris recently played host to the European premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 at Disney Village, with stars Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and director James Gunn also greeting Guests in the heart of Marvel Avengers Campus.

Stay tuned for more details about all the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 experiences headed to Disneyland Paris.