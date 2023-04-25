New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Clip Showcases Rocket’s Dark Origins

Everyone has been discussing the upcoming emotionality expected from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; James Gunn has brought a new clip showcasing why many tissues might be needed. CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and a new clip that showcases the dark origins of Rocket’s creation was also released.

The villain for the upcoming Marvel sequel is The High Evolutionary, portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji. The High Evolutionary experimented on Rocket Racoon, turning him into the sarcastic character we all know and love. Rocket has been emotional about his creation, dating back to the first movie when he states that he didn’t ask me to be made.

That creation will be at the forefront of the epic conclusion for the Guardians of the Galaxy. From the trailers, we have caught quick glimpses of Rocket reuniting with his girlfriend, Lylla. Lylla is an otter who was also experimented on by The High Evolutionary. She is also featured in this new clip and is someone that MCU fans should recognize.

Voicing Lylla in the movie, Linda Cardellini has been in previous Marvel projects. She portrayed Laura Barton in both Avengers: Endgame and the Hawkeye series. We all know Rocket Racoon is voiced by Bradley Cooper as well. However, the new additions to this ragtag group of genetically spliced animals are Teefs the Walrus, portrayed by Asim Chaudhry, and Floor the Rabbit, portrayed by Mikaela Hoover.

During this new clip, all four animals are in some sort of cage and holding area while they speak about life outside of the horrible experimentation. The clip is called “Naming,” as the animals come up with their own names. Rocket goes last and reveals how and why he wanted to be called “Rocket.” This Guardians of the Galaxy clip is something that should tug on everyone’s heartstrings, which you can see below:

Rocket Raccoon, Teefs the Walrus, Floor the Bunny, and Lylla the Otter all share a beautiful moment that is on par with the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Should Rocket be the one to perish in this final chapter, this clip will make for an emotional callback that might just push everyone over the edge with sorrow.

James Gunn commented on this clip, along with the animals that are all being introduced. According to Gunn, “They’re best friends… and I think it’s a really beautiful scene with them… where they talk about going outside into the sky, in the world, which they’ve never experienced.”

Gunn also revealed that The High Evolutionary might become one of the most hated villains Marvel has ever seen simply because of what he does to these animals and how mean he is to the cute and innocent Rocket. Gunn also indicated that no animals were harmed in the makings of these moments, and most of the actors that voiced the animals used motion capture suits.

We are hoping for the best, but it appears that James Gunn’s final time directing for Marvel will be to showcase a tragic yet uplifting Guardians of the Galaxy conclusion.

Do you hope Rocket Raccoon lives in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?