“WHAT,” Marvel’s Avengers Officially Taking Over Tower of Terror

Disney Parks can’t stop from turning the Tower of Terror into a Marvel attraction!

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror — or a version of — can be found in Disney Parks across the world; the popular attraction is located in Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, for example.

In Disneyland Resort, the Tower of Terror attraction at Disney California Adventure Park was themed a few years ago to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! with the thrill ride becoming part of Avengers Campus when the land opened in 2021.

And just last summer Disneyland Paris became the second Disney Park to open an Avengers Campus land. Here, there is no Guardians of the Galaxy retheme to Tower of Terror but instead, the Park’s Aerosmith roller coaster was transformed to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force complete with Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

However, while a permanent Marvel-themed overlay is not on the cards for the Disney Resort’s attraction, Tower of Terror will get the superhero treatment most nights as Avengers: Power the Night takes over the theme park. The new nighttime show at Walt Disney Studios Park is part of Disneyland Paris’s 30th anniversary Grand Finale event and will run on select nights from January 28 through May 8 at the Resort.

The new show was announced earlier this month and a few days ago, Disneyland Paris confirmed it would be closing Avengers Campus early to make way for the spectacular. The debut of Avengers: Power the Night saw Guests fascinated with the 500 drone light, projection, and firework show — the type of technology that has seemingly been absent from places like Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

Footage from the opening night showed characters from various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies including Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi, Black Panther, Thor, Hulk, and Spider-Man taking over Tower of Terror and Guests were in shock at just how incredible the show looked.

There has been no word on whether Disneyland Paris is considering adapting the Tower of Terror into a permanent Avengers or Marvel-themed attraction but this could be a good way to gauge interest in whether the famous ride would be a good canvas to bring more Marvel IP to Walt Disney Studios Park.

The Resort will see another massive expansion over the next couple of years as the Kingdom of Arendelle based on the Frozen movies joins Walt Disney Studios Park, among other new experiences.

Disneyland Paris excites Guests for Avengers: Power the Night by saying “…witness this jaw-dropping new nighttime drone show lighting up the sky above Walt Disney Studios Park with all the might of the MARVEL Universe. With state-of-the-art projections, pyrotechnics and up to 500 drones*, it’s a high-tech Avengers spectacular never seen before in any Disney Park. No hero will want to miss it.”

Do you think Tower of Terror at Disneyland Paris may be rethemed to Avengers or Marvel? Let us know in the comments down below!