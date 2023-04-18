James Gunn Celebrates Superman Anniversary By Revealing Movie Script And Details

Make sure to wish Superman a happy birthday today.

Although the cover of Action Comics #1 was dated June 1938, the official release date was April 18, 1938. Today marks the 85th anniversary of that comic book series, which was the first appearance of the Man of Steel. The first true superhero has remained a pop culture icon since his debut.

The character helped define the classic hero. Not only is he a comic book legend, but the term “Superman” is synonymous with someone who displays power and strength. Millions of kids worldwide have looked up to the DC Comics hero as someone who fights for good and justice. Superman has also been the source material for dozens of animated series, live-action television shows, and a handful of blockbuster movies.

There are many ways to celebrate Superman’s anniversary. One could pick up a comic or binge-watch one of his many television series like Smallville or the one with Dean Cain from the 90s.

James Gunn, the latest director to take on the source material, decided to celebrate by sharing some updates to his upcoming Superman: Legacy (2025) film. Gunn revealed the cover for the script today, giving fans the impression that the script is already done.

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

In his tweet, he also mentioned that pre-production is now underway as they are doing an early dive into the logistics of the film. That would include costumes and production design. With a movie of this scale, it’s safe to assume that pre-production needs a head start to get the ball rolling, as there will undoubtedly be large set pieces and plenty of costumes to put together.

Gunn said, “Many more now up and running,” indicating that the movie is full steam ahead. However, fans will still have to wait two years before seeing Gunn’s adaptation of the Man of Steel when his film hits theaters in 2025.

