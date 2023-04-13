A DCU and MCU Crossover? James Gunn Says It’s Possible…

James Gunn addressed the possibility, and it’s surprising!

Former Marvel director, now Co-CEO of DC studios, James Gunn, has made a name for himself in recent months by debunking and calling out rumors on social media. Whenever there’s ungrounded speculation, false updates, or even erroneous casting information, Gunn is quickly there to correct and set the record straight, clearly, and directly. This latest update, however, offers some great hope to comic book fans from all over!

For as long as each has been around, DC and Marvel have often been pitted against one another. Fans of the genre often ask, DC or Marvel? Each has its merits and favorite heroes, and each has brought something unique and new to the genre both on the page and in recent years, especially on the big screen. The question is, would fans ever be likely to see the two media giants come together on the big screen? Stranger things have happened.

No, not the Netflix series. In fact, DC and Marvel have had several crossovers in the past. When it comes to comic books, readers have seen Captain America fighting alongside Superman, Spider-Man web-slinging across places like Gotham and Metropolis, and even the entirety of the Justice League and Avengers coming to blows before uniting against a common enemy. That’s not all, either! In a limited run called “Amalgam Comics,” fans saw heroes from both universes combined in epic fashion!

It wouldn’t be the first time that two disparate studios came together to make something amazing, either. For years, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lamented that they would probably never see Spider-Man as part of the franchise, as the film rights still belonged to Sony Pictures, and they weren’t letting go anytime soon. Then, to everyone’s amazement, in swung Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

So what does the new Co-CEO of DC Studios think? It’s a possibility. James Gunn recently sat down with Fandango and discussed the likelihood of the two franchises meeting on the big screen:

“I think there’s always the possibility of that. I think that would be a fun thing for fans to see, but I do think it’s really about just grounding the Marvel and DC Universes right now, and trying to make them each as strong as possible. The crossover that I like is that Kevin (Feige) and I are very close friends. So, we talk all the time.”

So, will it happen? Not for the next few years, at least. Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran have quite a large slate of projects coming up for the new DC Universe, and Gunn iterated that both DC and Marvel need to be on sound footing before any crossover happens. That being said, this is the most promising update on any crossover between the two, and given the friendship between James Gunn and Kevin Feige, it really could happen in the future!

Gunn was also very gracious, going on to describe that, as opposed to the views of many fans, Marvel Studios and DC Studios aren’t in direct competition or rivalry. He elaborated, saying that good movies from each studio drive more and more people to the theaters to see more movies, regardless of what studio they’re from, and that, ultimately, the goal is to make good movies. With the possibility of a crossover sometime in the future, fans will just have to wait and see what good movies each studio puts forth!

What do you think of Gunn’s comments? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!