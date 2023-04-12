James Gunn Announces Full Cast of the ‘Creature Commandos’, Which Includes Several Marvel Stars

We just reported that Frank Grillo was officially jumping ship from the MCU to the DCU, as he had been reportedly cast as Rick Flag Sr. in the new Creature Commandos series. Well, James Gunn decided to confirm that fact but also list out the entire cast of the series, which includes some huge names and another surprising Marvel star.

Related: The First Reported Casting Of James Gunn’s Big DCU Reset Is a Former Marvel Star

The Creature Commandos are another ragtag group of anti-heroes much like the Suicide Squad, and just like the Suicide Squad, they are also run by Amanda Waller. The team is called “creatures” as it comprises Eric Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, Weasel, and Dr. Phosphorus. That is not the entire team, though you can see the correlation between the monster aspect and the unit itself.

As mentioned, Frank Grillo has already been confirmed as Rick Flag Sr., who happens to be the father of Rick Flag Jr., who appeared in both live-action versions of the Suicide Squad. Though James Gunn directed The Suicide Squad (2021), which saw Peacemaker end Rick Flag Jr., we believe he might eventually appear in the new series.

That being said, Gunn revealed the rest of the cast for the upcoming DCU series:

And in addition to Grillo welcome David Harbour as Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride, @AlanTudyk as Dr. Phosphorous, @MariaBakalova96 as Ilana Rostovic, @seangunn as GI Robot & Weasel, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky and @steveagee returning as John Economos. #CreatureCommandos https://t.co/Xcg4oTv45j — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2023

Gunns slyly confirmed that Frank Grillo would be Rick Flag Sr., but the more prominent name in this casting is David Harbour, who will be portraying Frankenstein. Harbour has been a fan-favorite actor for portraying Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. He also was the star of a failed reboot of Hellboy, but we would like to all forget that.

Harbour might be best known in the MCU community as the Red Guardian, the father of Black Widow and the Russian version of Captain America. Harbour is set to reprise his role as Red Guardian in the Thunderbolts movie, and there are rumors that he will also receive his own solo series. Harbour will now essentially pull double duty in both the MCU and DCU, should this Creature Commandos Series and Thunderbolts movie release around the same time.

Joining Frank Grillo and David Harbour is Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein. Varma most notably held the role of Tala Durith in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Varma also gained notoriety as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones.

The fan-favorite K-2SO actor from Rogue One, Alan Tudyk, will also portray Dr. Phosphorus. Interestingly, it has been rumored that Phosphorus would be in both the Creature Commandos animated series and a live-action movie, which is fantastic news for those of us that are huge fans of Tudyk.

Maria Bakalova will portray Princess Ilana Rostovic. Bakalova leaped into superstardom by starring alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat 2. She will also make her MCU debut by starring as Cosmo the Spacedog in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, is back as Weasel and the GI Robot for the Creature Commandos. Sean Gunn will also be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 as the fan-favorite Ravager, Kraglin Obfonteri.

Zoe Chau is a newcomer to the superhero genre, but she will be portraying the critical role of Nina Mazursky, a scientist who is half-fish and half-human.

Related: James Gunn Drops Bombshell Crossover News, Teases’ Rivalry Between Marvel and DC’

Rounding out the cast is the return of Steve Agee as John Economos, a role he held in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

The cast of the Creature Commandos is excellent and includes many Marvel actors, confirming that Gunn was planning to bring over some of his favorite actors. We are not sure who else will jump ship or pull double duty for both the MCU and DCU, but this will lead to some very exciting casting announcements in the future.

Are you excited to see the Creature Commandos? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!