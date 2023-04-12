The First Reported Casting Of James Gunn’s Big DCU Reset Is a Former Marvel Star

Everyone has been patiently waiting to hear about who might be jumping over from Marvel to the DCU. Fans have speculated that it would be one of the Guardians of the Galaxy actors. Though that is not true, it is another MCU star that is now reportedly confirmed for Gunn’s Creature Commandos.

The Creature Commandos is an animated series that is set to release as part of the big Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters DCU reset. The Creature Commandos act as a pseudo-Suicide Squad, as they are also under the control or guidance of Amanda Waller. However, the anti-heroes in this team are all of the monster variety.

Rick Flag Sr, Eric Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dr. Phosphorus, Weasel, Ray Palmer AKA The Atom, and Dr. Nina Mazursky make up the team of the Creature Commandos. Some have already been introduced in DC previously, such as Weasel, who was part of The Suicide Squad, Gunn’s first introduction to DC.

Speaking of Rick Flag Sr., he is the father of Rick Flag Jr., who was also introduced in both Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad. We would imagine that he might be involved in the DCU, though he was essentially “killed” by Peacemaker. Still, he might still be alive and going to join his father, who has now been cast.

According to a new report from The Wrap, Frank Grillo has now been cast as Rick Flag Sr. Grillo had been announcing that he was making the leap from the MCU to the DCU. It will be interesting if his casting announcement is also joined by Ron Perlman being cast, as the pair were together for a DC premiere recently.

Grillo also added Perlman to a post on his social media stating that he and Perlman were in a movie together, and the Creature Commandos show could be their reunion. We would argue that Perlman would be perfect for the role of Eric Frankenstein. Either way, it’s exciting to know that Grillo has now joined DC.

We also know that Dr. Phosphorus, who happens to be a big Batman villain, will also be part of the animated Creature Commandos series and in a live-action movie. Perlman could certainly portray Phosporus as well.

Fans had been wanting to see what James Gunn was up to, and though the hope had been the new Superman would be found first, it’s exciting to see that Grillo will now be the leader of the Creature Commandos.

