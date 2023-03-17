Frank Grillo Just Revealed The DCU Project He Will Be In

Frank Grillo became a fan-favorite superhero actor when he portrayed the supervillain Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War (2016), a role he also returned to in Avengers: Endgame (2019). However, it seems the MCU decided not to give the man more screen time, despite many fans begging for Crossbones to get a solo series.

Related: James Gunn Backtracks On DCU Reboot, Reveals More Details

Though he essentially killed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the man could have been brought back after the reversal of the blip. Despite plenty of fan requests for Grillo’s Crossbones to return, the man is now heading to the rival DCU.

Frank Grillo has been quite active lately on his personal Instagram page, teasing the massive DCU project he will be in. Even more exciting is that he revealed that Ron Perlman would join him.

A story broke about the Creature Commandos cast being revealed soon, and Perlman and Grillo were spotted at a DC premiere, fueling more rumors. Grillo also posted the story on his Instagram with the caption, “Me and my guy [Ron Perlman]… we did a little film awhile back. Could this be two? Hmmmmmmmmmm.”

Related: The DCU Reset Will Copy an Important MCU Element

Two roles that Ron Perlman and Frank Grillo could easily take in the Creature Commandos are that of Frankenstein’s monster (Perlman) and Doctor Phosphorus (Grillo). These are just fan cast by us, but we could see this going down.

Even more interesting is that DCU writer Tom King revealed that Doctor Phosphorus would appear in the animated Creature Commandos series and live-action. Grillo could quickly fill both roles and be the Doctor Phosphorus for this new DCU reboot.

So far, the only big DCU reveal that has come out lately is James Gunn confirming he will be directing Superman: Legacy. We will likely have to wait to see if Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman are cast in the new Suicide Squad-like team.

Should Grillo be confirmed, he would be the first of many MCU actors that have jumped ship to join Gunn’s newly built universe. Gunn did reveal that he had huge plans to work with many actors again from the MCU, and Grillo’s involvement would undoubtedly jump-start that claim.

Related: What to Expect From DCU’s Chapter 1 — “Gods and Monsters”

Frank Grillo plays a fantastic villain, and it would be a great casting if he is added to the Creature Commandos team. We could see the man having a more significant role in the DCU.

Do you think Frank Grillo will be in Creature Commandos? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!