Chris Pratt Will Let Fans Choose His DCU Character

Now that James Gunn is officially running the DC side of things, it was only natural that some of his closest collaborators joined his new plan to bring in the DCU. The world assumed that some of the first actors to switch media companies would be those of the Guardians of the Galaxy, as they have all extensively worked with Gunn for nearly four movies. Chris Pratt was one of the actors most believed to want to stay with Marvel, but the rumors of his DC involvement led to the man finally speaking up about joining forces with Gunn.

So far, James Gunn has announced the big DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, which includes five new shows and movies to be released. The Creature Commandos, Booster Gold, The Authority, Swamp Thing, and Lanterns are among those. Those DC properties could theoretically involve Chris Pratt in some fashion, especially Booster Gold. However, to decide who he might portray in the DCU, Pratt gives the fans the power.

Chris Pratt Wants Fans to Choose

Chris Pratt was speaking with Comic Book Resources when he broke his silence on the rumors that he would join forces with James Gunn.

Pratt states, “As far as DC characters pan, I don’t know. I will let the fans tell me what they would want me to do. I don’t have anything official to announce. I haven’t spoken to James Gunn in any capacity to where he’s offered me anything like that. But listen, I love the guy. You know, he’s one of my best friends. I totally believe in him. And if he calls me, I am answering.”

The actor might be playing with fire if he expects the fans to choose his central DCU character, as many will argue about who he should portray. The man could play many characters, especially just in this first round of properties set to be released in Chapter 1.

Who Could Chris Pratt Portray in the DCU?

As previously mentioned, we could see Chris Pratt taking on the role of Booster Gold for the new series that is set to take place. Pratt has a strong propensity to be a smooth-talking jokester, as he has repeatedly proven by portraying Star-Lord/Peter Quill. Booster would be Pratt’s perfect introduction to the DCU, as he is set to be an integral part of the beginning universe. Even more interesting is that Booster Gold and Blue Beetle are meant to be allies so Pratt could connect to the grand DC plan immediately.

Booster Gold is a man from the future who uses technology to appear to be a superhero. He has the kind of look that Chris Pratt would be perfect for.

The caveat is that Blue Beetle is set to come out on August 18. If Pratt were to appear as Booster Gold in that movie, he would have already had to film his part. If Booster Gold comes into the Blue Beetle movie for a big cameo, Pratt won’t be in the costume.

Another interesting idea would be to have Pratt take on the role of Rick Flag Sr., Doctor Phosphorus, or Eric Frankenstein in the Creature Commandos series. An interesting thought is Doctor Phosphorus, as DCU writer Tom King revealed he would exist in both the animated series and live-action. Pratt hasn’t entirely played a villain, but he might be due for that role.

Pratt is also allowing the fans to choose his significant role, so it will be interesting to see what everyone comes up with. We think he could play someone bizarre like Mister Mxyzptlk.

Who do you want Chris Pratt to portray in the DCU?