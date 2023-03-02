Chris Pratt Takes Epic Shot at Critical Backlash

Chris Pratt isn’t bothered at all by criticism.

Actor Chris Pratt has been hard at work over the last couple of years. He starred in the colossal box office success Jurassic World Dominion (2022) as Owen Grady, and the film ended up making more than $1 billion. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special was released in November on Disney+, and he also starred in a new Amazon Prime series, The Terminal List, which was heavily attacked by critics but loved by a majority of fans.

Pratt isn’t slowing down in 2023, either.

Of course, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are counting down the days until Pratt reprises his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be released on May 5, 2023. But, before we get to the third installment of the franchise– which Director James Gunn has said will be the last– Pratt has another movie upcoming that has received quite the amount of media attention.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is set to be released on April 5, 2023. Pratt will play the voice of Mario.

Anyone who has kept up with Chris Pratt over the last decade knows what his voice sounds like, and this has led many fans and critics to be overly skeptical about the new movie. There was a petition last year to replace Pratt as the voice of Mario with Danny DeVito, but Universal Pictures executives have been open and supportive of Pratt and said the actor has done a great job.

Recently, Pratt and Charlie Day (the voice of Luigi) took to social media to poke a little fun at fans and critics who have been making so much discussion about the voice of the characters in the film.

TOP SECRET EXCLUSIVE hear the real, raw, unfiltered, and 100% authentic voices of Mario and Luigi like never before! #SuperMarioMovie

TOP SECRET EXCLUSIVE hear the real, raw, unfiltered, and 100% authentic voices of Mario and Luigi like never before! #SuperMarioMovie 🍄 pic.twitter.com/ZqrDe6HWCf — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 24, 2023

Though some still won’t like Pratt’s voice with the character, everyone can admit that he still knows how to have fun even in the midst of what some would consider to be a “controversy.”

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), The Super Maro Bros. Movie (2023) stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

This isn’t the first time that Pratt has lent his voice for an animated film. The most prominent voice role for Pratt, of course, is none other than Emmet in The Lego Movie franchise.

What do you think of this video with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!