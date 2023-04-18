Fan-Favorite Actor Becomes Man of Steel In ‘Superman’ Reboot “Teaser Trailer”

The new Superman reboot might be little over a couple of years away, but just like with any other iconic character, whether it’s James Bond or Batman, that hasn’t stopped us from wondering who will end up taking on the role.

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced several upcoming projects as part of the new DC Universe’s first chapter titled “Gods and Monsters”, which will be the start of a new continuity of films, replacing all the previous DCU installments, which upcoming film The Flash (2023) will help to do by “resetting” the universe.

Related: 5 Actors Who Could Play Batman In James Gunn’s DC Universe

And though we’re getting a brand-new Superman reboot and a brand-new Batman reboot, titled Superman Legacy (2025) and The Brave and the Bold, respectively, unfortunately, it does mean that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck will no longer be in the picture.

Superman: Legacy will be the tenth live-action Superman film, following Superman (1978), Superman II (1981), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), Superman Returns (2006), Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and the two Justice League films.

Related: Every DCEU Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

We know a little about the reboot, such as the director, the release date, and that the film will focus on Clark Kent’s early years in Smallville, however, James Gunn is yet to reveal who the new Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman will be. Although there is one actor who’s had his name thrown into the ring by many fans — the relatively unknown Wolfgang Novogratz.

And now, Novogratz, 25, who certainly looks like he could don the red cape, appears in a brand-new, fan-made Superman: Legacy trailer courtesy of YouTube channel Screen Culture, which utilizes footage from the likes of Man of Steel and the superhero horror movie Brightburn (2019).

Check out the video titled “Superman: Legacy — Tease Trailer” below:

Related: ‘Jumanji’ Star Becomes the Man of Steel For James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Reboot

While this trailer is, of course, fan-made, a casting director has now been hired for Superman: Legacy, so we’re one step closer to finding out who the next Man of Steel is.

Superman: Legacy releases in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Would you like to see Wolfgang Novogratz officially suit up as Superman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!