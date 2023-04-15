James Gunn Responds to Expanded DCU Chapter 1 Leak

James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their giant DC reset in January, called Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Among the first releases for this new era of the newly minted DCU are shows like Waller, Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, and movies like Superman: Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and The Brave and the Bold. Well, it appears more of the release plans were leaked, sparking a response from Gunn himself.

Related: James Gunn Announces Full Cast of the ‘Creature Commandos’, Which Includes Several Marvel Stars

Gunn has been hard at work ensuring that his plans are followed through exactly, including when and where he decides to release some information. Though Frank Grillo had teased his involvement in a DCU project, Gunn waited until just the other day to allow the information to be shared. He doubled down by saying Grillo was leading the Creature Commandos, along with an expansive cast that includes many Marvel actors like David Harbour and Sean Gunn.

Now, internet sleuths are doing their best to mine information from anywhere and everywhere. With James Gunn as active as he is on social media, he often responds, especially to rumors.

The new rumor indicated that the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate would get six different projects tacked on to the ten announced in January. Among those releases are Animal Man, Lobo, Justice League: New Frontier, Superman vs The Authority, Peacemaker Season 2, and Mr. Terrific.

When a fan asked James Gunn if there was any truth behind these projects, he simply replied, “No.”

Gunn did state some good news, though, as he said, Peacemaker Season 2 was coming after Superman: Legacy, though none of the other projects are stated to be part of Chapter 1. He didn’t note they would not happen, so we could theoretically see Lobo in the future.

Though Gunn has been pretty transparent about his plans, he might be trying to cover his track this time. Back in March, a fan on Twitter had asked the director how much bigger Chapter 1 would be. Gunn responded he announced “less than half” of the entire slate. If ten projects are less than half, we can assume that around 30 are coming in this full DCU reset.

Related: A DCU and MCU Crossover? James Gunn Says It’s Possible…

There have been heavy rumors that Jason Momoa would be staying on at DC but taking on the role of Lobo. A Superman and Authority movie also makes sense. Many rumors have stated that a new Justice League team would be appearing soon too, which could happen as quickly as in The Flash. Either way, there is a lot of DCU content on the way, despite what James Gunn is trying to do to make sure it’s not all spoiled.

Are you excited about the new era of DC with James Gunn? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!