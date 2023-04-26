Fans Are More Confused After James Gunn Walks Back the DCU “10-year Plan”

Though James Gunn and Peter Safran are now co-CEOs of the DC films division and have revealed their Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters plan, things have not been going as smoothly as they had likely hoped. There have been conflicting reports, including Ezra Miller being arrested several times and drama from Dwayne Johnson trying to take over the DCU. Now, it appears as if Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav lied to the crowd at CinemaCon, stating that Safran and Gunn were set to announce a grand DCU “10-year plan.”

David Zaslav says James Gunn and Peter Safran will present a 10-year plan today at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/zm0lLf9U8H — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2023

This plan was not supposed to be the truth, and it led to James Gunn having to right the DC ship again, leaving many fans naturally angry.

That was never the case, no. We have people lots of info a couple months ago. There won’t be much to add besides an occasional new project here and there for some time to come. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 26, 2023

The issue is that David Zaslav either had the wrong information, was lied to, or unveiled something that James Gunn and Peter Safran had plans to unveil much later. Either way, the DCU seems to be at a point where everyone is scratching their heads again, and fans are clearly not happy with having been fed this false information.

If by "talking about their 10 year plan", They meant just this year's films. https://t.co/U6MpBTf3Vy — Jason DeMars (@MarvelWatch) April 25, 2023

It does appear that James Gunn cleared up this royal mishap that the DCU is involved in, though it will not make him or the company look any better. What’s odd is that David Zaslav revealed this information, and he is the boss of the entire company.

The “no confidence” remark in this tweet has been the consensus for most fans. The DCU is off to a rocky start, and there needs to be cohesion for DC fans to want to buy into this new era.

someone lied to the press and i am NOT happy https://t.co/ZS7tFVQ02c — alli (@allinicolee5) April 25, 2023

No one should be happy about this situation. James Gunn and Peter Safran are meant to erase the SnyderVerse, but their new DCU era is just as messy. Whoever lied to the press and allowed David Zaslav to reveal this fake plan might be in much trouble.

That was it for WB’s presentation? pic.twitter.com/kXIu9BDRki — Smiso (@directorsmiso) April 25, 2023

CinemaCon is certainly not Comic-Con, so we imagine the DCU is saving most of its big reveals for that event in July. Still, to lie about this 10-year plan, only for it to be walked back, is frustrating for everyone.

So there is no DC 10 year plan news? And Joker 2 news which they saw in a sizzle reel? Is that it? — Goofy Ahhh (@TTVAHMED) April 25, 2023

We imagine that fans want to see the most reveals happen at all times, which will certainly not happen. Still, this botched 10-year plan reveal has left many wondering just how messed up the DCU is.

What makes this botched announcement even more bizarre is James Gunn admitted that the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters plan of five shows and five movies is less than half of what will be announced. He states there is no 10-year plan, and the DC brass will only announce a project “here and there.” Whatever is truly being worked on should at least be divulged so that fans have something to believe in. Right now, things seem as messy as they have been for Marvel’s presumed rival.

