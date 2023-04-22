‘The Flash’ Will Officially Erase the SnyderVerse

Despite how DC fans currently feel about the direction of the newly minted DCU, James Gunn and Peter Safran are here to stay. This also means the ending of the SnyderVerse, and a new report indicates The Flash will officially decanonize the SnyderVerse completely.

This should not be a shock, as the DCU has been steadily busy wiping out most of the cameos that were meant to occur initially. Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot were the first actors cut from their respective roles as Superman and Wonder Woman. They were also supposed to appear in The Flash, though that is no longer true.

Oddly enough, Ben Affleck is the only actor from the SnyderVerse that has not been cut and is meant to play an essential part in this new DC reset. Also, Barry Allen is meant to travel back in time and come into contact with Zod, and the events of Man of Steel, so it appears the new movie will be playing with the idea of deleting the SnyderVerse.

The new report indicates that little callbacks were part of the movie that tied into the SnyderVerse have been taken out. For instance, Barry Allen had a love interest named Iris West, though she will be erased from his memory.

Industry insider KC Walsh confirmed this fact and how The Flash is set to erase the connections to the SnyderVerse. In response to a fan on Twitter that found it humorous that the SnyderVerse details were being removed, Walsh stated, “It’s obvious as well, apparently he’s never traveled back in time before and doesn’t remember meeting Iris ever”

It is pretty apparent when thinking about it, and that has everything to do with the decisions that took most of the prominent SnyderVerse actor cameos out of The Flash.

This is good and bad news for people. It’s bad news for those hoping that some sort of deal would be struck or the possibility that the SnyderVerse could live on. It’s good news for those wanting that era of DC to be over, finally. With The Flash diving into the Multiverse, the movie will use time travel to erase the past completely.

Again, we are not sure how Barry Allen traveling to the past to come into contact with Zod will affect the future of the DCU, but it could be that he will directly affect the events of Man of Steel. Man of Steel was the start of the SnyderVerse, so it’s only natural that the course of those events will be altered in a way that possibly shows Zod never destroying Metropolis.

Despite the apparent nature of getting rid of the past connections to the SnyderVerse, there have also been plenty of rumors surrounding Ezra Miller being replaced in The Flash. The runtime for the new movie has reportedly been revealed, which could indicate this first DCU chapter is set to erase everything to start fresh.

