‘The Flash’ Reportedly Features “Dream Cameo” From the Arrowverse

The Flash is one of the final holdouts from the “SnyderVerse” era, and despite the deep issues caused by star Ezra Miller, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, they have opted to let the film release. We have seen the Multiverse aspect from the trailers that will bring back Michael Keaton’s Batman and connect the film to Man of Steel. However, a new rumor has indicated that a significant Arrowverse connection will happen too.

Everyone has been begging for Ezra Miller to be replaced, and though it nearly came true, they will continue as The Flash—at least for the upcoming film. However, plenty of rumors have indicated they could be replaced as the DCU version of Barry Allen. The CW’s version of the speedster, Grant Gustin, is the most logical replacement choice. Though Gustin has stated he is not involved, a new rumor could indicate

A new rumor has now circulated from the test screenings of The Flash, which indicates that the new DCU movie will feature a huge Arroverse connection, which includes many cameos and a “dream cameo.”

Industry insider KC Walsh revealed the information about the significant Arrowverse connection but also stated that the “dream cameo” is not Grant Gustin. Walsh might be sworn to secrecy unless he wants the full power of Warne Bros. coming down on him for sharing secrets he was not supposed to.

When DC fans hear “dream cameo,” they will likely immediately think of Grant Gustin. That would be the biggest dream cameo, indicating that he could replace Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. But as previously stated, Gustin stated that he is not involved.

According to an interview with TVLine, Gustin stated, “No. No, there’s been a lot of rumors out there for a long time. And no one’s come out directly and asked me ever, you know, on the record. And the entire time, people ask me on the street all the time, and yeah, I’m not keeping some big elaborate secret, no.”

Though Gustin is quite clear about his involvement in The Flash, he wouldn’t be the first actor to lie through his teeth about appearing in a property. Take Game of Thrones, for instance. Kit Harrington lied for nearly two years about Jon Snow returning, which he did. Gustin could lie to everyone to keep the secret that he will not be the new Barry Allen.

Even more interesting is that the villain of the upcoming DC movie is Dark Flash, who has the power to “steal the soul of speedsters.” This power could indicate that he will consume one or both Barry Allen versions in The Flash, leaving the door open for a different timeline version of the character to appear.

Despite most superhero companies trying to hide their secrets, internet sleuths can usually snuff out what is happening. Though we do not wish to know what will happen in The Flash, we are hoping to see Grant Gustin appear, despite his being dedicated to his lack of involvement.

Do you want to see Grant Gustin in The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!