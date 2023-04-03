Did We Miss Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman In ‘The Flash’ Trailer?!

Did we really miss Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in The Flash (2023) trailer..?

Though it’s been a few weeks since the first trailer for The Flash broke both the DC Universe and the Internet, some eagle-eyed fans may have spotted who they think is Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene.

The Flash is shaping up to be the DC Universe’s answer to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Though it’s the first solo outing for Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), it will see the return of at least two versions of Batman; Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight from Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), and Ben Affleck’s “Batfleck” from Zack Snyder’s DC Universe films Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2021).

It’s yet to be confirmed whether any other Batman actors from any previous films will be appearing, although James Gunn has already ruled out George Clooney reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

However, there’s still plenty of room for many other characters to appear, whether it’s versions of Batman or villains from all the various films. Many fans even think that Christian Bale’s iteration from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy will also be making a comeback.

But now, some fans think they’ve spotted Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Flash TV spot.

In a video from The Hot Mic, the host John Rocha addresses a question from a fan who suggests that Michelle Pfeiffer may be in The Flash trailer, referring to a scene in which a seemingly female character with shoulder-length hair, whose back is turned to the camera, opens a secret door to a walk-in-wardrobe full of Michael Keaton’s Batman costumes.

Check out the video below and jump straight to the time-stamp 1:10:40:

While this really could be anyone — perhaps even Bruce Wayne/Batman (Michael Keaton) himself who’s yet to get his haircut and step back into the cape and cowl — there’s no escaping the fact that the figure bears an uncanny resemblance to Michelle Pfeiffer, at least where the locks are concerned.

Check out the image below:

The 64-year-old actress played Gotham’s feline “femme fatale” opposite Michael Keaton’s caped crusader in the Tim Burton-directed Batman Returns. Unfortunately, despite being one of the best characters in the film, she never reprised her role, even in Joel Schumacher’s sort-of-canon films Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997). Although the character, of course, has returned a number of times, in other Batman films such as The Dark Knight Rises (2012), in which she’s played by Anne Hathaway, and in The Batman (2022), where she’s portrayed by Zoë Kravitz.

But even if Pfeiffer does appear as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Flash, we may need to temper our expectations, as it could only be a tiny cameo. Recently, Michael Shannon, who reprises his role as General Zod from Man of Steel (2013) in the upcoming film, said that he has a small role, while Ben Affleck also revealed that his Bruce Wayne/Batman only has five minutes’ worth of screentime. With that said, Pfeiffer hasn’t exactly been a stranger to superhero films, having recently appeared in the last two Ant-Man sequels.

Either way, this could be the actress’ last chance to reprise her role as Catwoman — unless Michael Keaton winds up getting a third solo Batman movie after The Flash.

Check out the official trailer for The Flash below:

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16. As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the DCU film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

Do you think Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman will appear in The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!