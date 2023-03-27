Who’s Playing Catwoman In ‘The Brave and the Bold’?

The Brave and the Bold (TBA) is the upcoming Batman reboot that was announced earlier this year by DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn, which will form part of the “new” DC Universe’s first chapter “Gods and Monsters”. But will it feature the character of Selina Kyle/Catwoman?

Well, we know that the film will not be connected to the ongoing The Batman films, or any other iteration, for that matter, despite the fact that upcoming DCU film The Flash (2023) will see the return of both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

The upcoming Batman reboot will be based on the comic book series of the same name, focusing on Bruce Wayne/Batman and his son Damian Wayne. No actors are attached to the project yet, including the Dark Knight himself.

It remains to be seen which other Batman characters will appear, but it’s possible Selina Kyle/Catwoman will show up. We’ve already talked about who could play Batman, so here are seven actresses we think would be perfect to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Julie Newmar, Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway, and Zoë Kravitz.

Here them roar…

1. Eiza González as Catwoman

Eiza González is no stranger to action films, having appeared in blockbusters such as Baby Driver (2017), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). The 33-year-old Mexican actress definitely exudes that “femme fatale” quality we’re so often used to seeing in Selina Kyle/Catwoman, while most of her roles also carry the edge needed to pull off the Gotham City kitty.

2. Becky G

The incredibly talented actress and musician Becky G is best known for her role as Trini Kwan/the Yellow Ranger in Power Rangers (2017), the reboot of the beloved ’90s television series. The 26-year old actress takes to her role as an athletic superhero in the 2017 reboot like a duck to water, which is why we think she’d be great as The Brave and the Bold‘s version of Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

3. Ana de Armas

There might be no other actress who’s quite as perfect for the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Brave and the Bold as Ana de Armas, who has appeared in a ton of blockbuster films over the last number of years, such as Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Knives Out (2019), and No Time to Die (2021). The 34-year-old actress steals the show in every film she’s in, and we expect she’d be no different as Batman’s favorite feline “frenemy”.

4. Andi Matichak

There’s never just one reason why an actor would be perfect in a particular role, and in the case of 28-year-old actress Andi Matichak, she’s simply yet another star who’s appeared in a number of recent films such as David Gordon Green’s Halloween Trilogy — Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). And in the case of the latter, her character Allyson Nelson does appear dressed as a cat for Halloween at a night club!

5. Anya Taylor-Joy

Like Ana de Armas, Anya Taylor-Joy is another actress who has appeared in what feels like almost every film over the past few years. The 26-year-old actress shot to fame after appearing in the M Night Shyamalan hit thriller Split (2017). Since then, she made an even bigger name for herself in the Netflix show The Queen’s Gambit (2020), a role that definitely exudes both elegance and a cunning streak, not unlike Catwoman.

6. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld is no stranger to big blockbuster movies (or television shows, for that matter, having appeared in Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+). In the world of film, Steinfeld is best known for the Western remake True Grit (2010) and, more recently, Bumblebee (2018). The 26-year-old actress is arguably one of the most charismatic in her field, and there’s even a sort of playfulness to most of the characters she plays.

7. Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler is an up-and-coming actress, but she’s already appeared in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story (2021), and more recently in DCU film Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). There’d be no problem with the 21-year-old actress playing another DC character, though — after all, she definitely wouldn’t be the first! Zegler will next appear in Disney’s live-action remake Snow White (2024).

There’s currently no release date for The Brave and the Bold, however, The Flash releases in theaters on June 16. And if you can’t wait to see Zoë Kravitz’ Selina Kyle/Catwoman back on the big screen, The Batman Part II (2025) releases on October 3, 2025.

Check out the official trailer for The Flash below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the upcoming DCU film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

Do you think one of these actresses should play Catwoman in The Brave and the Bold? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!