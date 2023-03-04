‘Batman’ Reboot “Trailer” Sees ‘Fifty Shades’ Actor Take Over as Bruce Wayne

Batman has been very busy in recent weeks. Since DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn announced the upcoming slate of films that will form part of the new DC Universe in film and television, whose first chapter will be titled “Gods and Monsters” and will include a new Batman reboot, there has been a ton of chatter about the Dark Knight on all fronts.

For starters, The Flash (2023) trailer, which premiered online a few weeks ago, didn’t just shatter the DC Multiverse — it also broke the internet when it revealed that two live-action versions of the Gotham crime-fighter would be returning, in Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, from the two Tim Burton-directed films and the DCU installments, respectively.

Naturally, this led to speculation about what other past-versions of the Dark Knight might appear in the film, while many eagle-eyed fans even thought they’d spotted Christian Bale’s Batman tearing through the streets of Gotham City in the trailer. Unfortunately, it turns out it was just the “Batfleck” on a Bat-cycle similar to The Dark Knight Trilogy‘s Batpod.

But there’s every chance he could still appear in the upcoming DC film, and it’s also possible that other “Batmen” could show up. Meanwhile, fans have also been left wondering who might be suiting up as the new Bruce Wayne/Batman for the new Batman reboot titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA), which will form part of “Gods and Monsters”.

Though Robert Pattinson is still the “current” Batman, and will be returning in The Batman Part II (2025), The Brave and the Bold will feature a new actor altogether. Rumor even has it that Ben Affleck is on board to direct the film, having previously surrendered directorial duties on his own Batman trilogy in favor of Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Recently, we imagined what actors could play the new version of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Batman reboot, and one we fan-casted was Jamie Dornan, who has already played a billionaire playboy in the Fifty Shades of Grey films, and has also played a balaclava-clad night-stalker (of sorts) Peter Spector in the hit BBC thriller The Fall (2013).

Well, oddly enough, Jamie Dornan now appears in a brand-new, fan-made trailer from YouTube channel Screen Culture, who recently shared the video, which is titled “BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD – Teaser Trailer | Jamie Dornan & Aidan Gallagher Movie | Warner Bros”.

Check it out below:

As you can see, the trailer uses footage from the Fifty Shades films, which is no surprise given how many scenes in those films can easily double for something out of a Batman film. Sadly, though, this is fan-made , which means that Jamie Dornan is no closer to becoming Batman in the new Batman reboot — unless this ends up in James Gunn’s radar!

The Brave and the Bold will follow 12 previous Batman films: Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), Batman and Robin (1997), Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (2017), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), and The Batman (2022).

And whoever ends up donning the cape and cowl in the Batman reboot will follow Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson as the eighth live-action Batman actor in film.

Check out the official trailer for The Flash below:

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16. As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the DCU film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16.

The Batman Part II will be released on October 3, 2025. There is currently no release date for Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold.

