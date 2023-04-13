‘The Flash’ Gets a Lightning Fast Streaming Date

The Flash (2023) is set to release in theaters on June 16, and fans couldn’t be more excited. However, not everyone has the extra cash to go and see a blockbuster film in an expensive theater. Fortunately, it looks like those fans won’t have to wait long to see the DC movie.

The Flash movie sets itself apart from the television series of the same name by bringing an all-star cast representing characters across all of DC comics. This includes Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Ben Affleck as Batman, Michael Keaton also as Batman, Sasha Calle as Super Girl, and Michael Shannon as General Zod.

The superhero epic will focus on Barry Allen traveling through time to prevent his mother’s murder and facing the unintended consequences. Screenings have been received positively, and fans of the show have been chomping at the bit for a film to come out. And if they somehow miss it in theaters, they’ll only have to wait a couple of months to see it at home.

‘The Flash’ is Coming To Max in Fall 2023

In a recent WB Discovery’s Max event, Casey Bloys, Chairman & CEO of HBO & HBO Max Content, revealed that The Flash will arrive on Max in Fall 2023.

This represents a trend in Warner Bros. films having relatively short periods between their theatrical debut and home release. This includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) releasing 70 days after its opening, and Black Adam (2022) doing the same in less than two months.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has praised this type of release schedule, saying, “We will fully embrace the attributes as we believe it creates interest and demand, provides a great marketing tailwind, and generates word-of-mouth buzz as films transition to streaming and beyond. When you’re in theaters, the value of the content and the overall viewing experience is elevated.”

Zaslav continued, “Then when the same content moves to PVOD, and then streaming, it is elevated again. As films moved from one window to the next, their overall value is elevated, elevated, elevated. We saw this clearly demonstrated with The Batman (2022) and Elvis (2022).”

If this means that we’ll be getting more content faster, then that can only be a good thing. Hopefully, The Flash will succeed, and this trend will continue to be implemented in James Gunn’s DCEU.

Will you watch The Flash in theaters or at home? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!