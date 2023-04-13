Dwayne Johnson’s Disney Project Put On Hold Amid Latest Updates

Actor Dwayne Johnson has a busy schedule ahead of him.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has become one of the most recognizable names in all of Hollywood. The star has an estimated net worth of more than $800 million, and he has continued to see success at the box office, with more than 60 credits as an actor to his name.

Lately, there have been rumors surrounding what might be next for Johnson in terms of his return to The Walt Disney Company. We got a major answer to that last week when Johnson announced that there would be a live-action remake of the movie Moana (2016). However, it seems that a couple of other anticipated projects will be put on hold.

Dwayne Johnson to star in live-action Moana remake

Moana, the 2016 American animated musical film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, tells the story of a young Polynesian girl named Moana, who sets sail on a daring mission to save her island and her people. Along the way, she encounters the demigod Maui (played by Dwayne Johnson), and together they embark on an epic adventure to restore the heart of the goddess Te Fiti and save Moana’s island from a devastating darkness.

The film features an all-star cast, including newcomer Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and, of course, Johnson as Maui. The film’s music was composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, and features several catchy and memorable songs, including “How Far I’ll Go,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Moana was praised for its stunning animation, strong characters, and heartfelt storytelling. It was also celebrated for its portrayal of Polynesian culture, which was respectfully and authentically depicted throughout the film. The film was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $690 million worldwide and receiving numerous award nominations, including two Academy Award nominations.

Now, just seven years after the movie was released, a live-action remake is in the works.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed on Disney’s annual shareholders’ call that the live-action remake would be happening:

Our #Moana announcement was a very special day. My family and I felt the mana, the power of the ocean and spirit of our ancestors. Thank you all so much for the love, excitement & support. Singing, dance, culture. Maui is the role of a lifetime and I’ll give it all I got

With Johnson focusing on the new Moana, it seems that there are a few other Disney projects that will fall by the wayside for the time being, but that doesn’t mean they’re canceled.

Will Dwayne Johnson replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Of course, the biggest rumor involving Dwayne Johnson and Disney has to do with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow) has been at an impasse with Disney since the company allegedly turned its back on the actor. Depp finished up legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard and the defamation trial that unfolded last summer, and many fans have hoped that he would now be able to return to Disney.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. As a matter of fact, it’s been the exact opposite.

Johnny Depp has moved out of Hollywood altogether and is looking to continue his career in both music and acting in Europe.

“The hubbub and craziness of LA and New York can be exhausting,” an insider said about Depp’s departure. “As much as London and Paris are busy, thriving cities, Johnny still feels he can relax and be creative there. He has always loved Europe, and people love him there. He feels very at home there and finds the European lifestyle a bit more his speed.”

With Depp gone and seemingly not willing to return to Disney– at least for the time being– Dwayne Johnson has been pegged as one of the most likely candidates to replace the actor as the main protagonist in a sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

But, Johnson has remained silent on the topic.

Though there are many who believe that Johnson could make the role work, there is an expectation that it would take a lot of convincing for him to replace Johnny Depp. There is already going to be a certain amount of backlash coming from fans if a sixth film is made, and there is no Johnny Depp. There are questions as to why the likable Dwayne Johnson would want to put himself in that position.

Wouldn’t it just make sense for him– already with a net worth of over $800 million, as we mentioned earlier– to stay away from the franchise and focus on other projects? Everyone knows that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp is risky business in terms of the box office, so it would make a lot of sense if Johnson steered clear altogether.

That’s not to say that Dwayne Johnson wouldn’t consider joining for the right role, but it does stand to reason that it would take quite an amount of convincing to bring the actor along. Either way, we can surmise that if Johnson is going to be a part of the project, it won’t be completed until after the live-action Moana is done.

Dwayne Johnson to put other Disney projects on hold

There are two other projects with Disney that also will be placed on hold while Dwayne Johnson works on the live-action Moana movie.

Even though the film was not a major success at the box office, there have been reports that Disney was in the planning stages for a sequel to Jungle Cruise (2021). The film, which was based on the beloved Disney Park attraction, saw Johnson play the role of Skipper Frank Wolff.

Johnson had “hefty demands” for the role, according to a surfaced report, and he made quite the substantial payday for the film, even with it not performing well at the box office.

“Johnson had earned $22 million for the movie,” reads the report. “The figure itself may not be that surprising considering that he is one of the highest-paid actors [in Hollywood]. What was surprising was the fact that Emily Blunt only earned $9 million for the role. The actress is a highly recognized figure in the Hollywood industry. Her talent has been one that is specifically respected both in American and British cinema. This was furthermore concerning because both of them were playing the lead actors.”

If Disney were to move forward with a Jungle Cruise 2, you have to believe that Johnson would earn a payday similar to what he already had and that Emily Blunt would demand much larger pay than what she got for the first film. When you look at the money concerns and the fact that Johnson is now going to be working on the live-action Moana, it’s easy to see why Disney put the project on hold.

Another Disney project that was rumored to involve Dwayne Johnson is none other than a Big Thunder Mountain Railroad movie. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is an iconic attraction that is located at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort.

There were rumors that Johnson could team up with his good friend Kevin Hart to star in this one, but nothing has come to fruition as of yet. Of course, it looks as if Johnson and Kevin Hart will potentially team up yet again for another Jumanji in the future, which many keep Disney from getting the duo together for its own movie.

Dwayne Johnson’s complete history with Disney

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a long history with Disney, beginning with his appearance in the 2001 film The Mummy Returns, which was produced by Universal Pictures but distributed by Disney under the Buena Vista Pictures banner. Johnson played the role of the Scorpion King in the film, and his performance led to a spin-off film, The Scorpion King, which was released in 2002.

Since then, Johnson has appeared in several Disney-produced or distributed films, including Race to Witch Mountain (2009), The Game Plan (2007), Moana (2016), and Jungle Cruise (2021), among others.

What other projects is Dwayne Johnson working on?

Dwayne Johnson just saw a major bomb at the box office in the form of Black Adam (2022). While there were many who thought the actor would return to play the role of Black Adam in the near future, James Gunn’s takeover of the DC Universe makes most believe it will be many more years before The Rock ever returns.

Johnson’s hit NBC series, Young Rock, just finished up its third season back in February. The television series, which is narrated by The Rock, depicts his life prior to becoming a major movie star, including his work in the WWE with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and his relationship with his father Rocky Johnson.

No word on a fourth season for the show has been given as of yet.

This spring, Johnson has been working hard to market and promote his football league, the XFL, which he purchased from Vince McMahon. Johnson and co-owner Dany Garcia are in their inaugural season as the new owners of the football league. Thus far, the football league has received decent notoriety, with several games bringing in more than 1 million viewers.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the major developments surrounding Disney animation, films, and the Disney Parks.