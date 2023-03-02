Johnny Depp Officially Leaves Hollywood Behind

Actor Johnny Depp has officially left Hollywood behind.

Johnny Depp has become an icon in the film industry, earning a net worth of more than $150 million, much of which came from his success with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, where he played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. In addition to playing Captain Jack, Depp has starred in countless other blockbusters, including playing Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Edward Scissorhands (1999), the Madhatter in Alice in Wonderland (2010), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), and many more.

However, things went south in a hurry when allegations came forward from ex-wife Amber Heard. Despite Johnny Depp essentially winning the defamation trial last summer and the two parties settling out of court later in the year, Hollywood still reportedly blacklisted the actor.

Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Fantastic Beasts franchise by Warner Bros. and Disney is reportedly not interested in bringing the actor back to play Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, either.

With the actor essentially banned from any Hollywood films for the foreseeable future– even though Amber Heard’s Aquaman 2 is reportedly tanking in screenings– it seems he has made the decision to move to London and leave the area behind.

A new report from The Times shares that Depp feels “more relaxed” in Europe and that he wanted to escape the “craziness” of Los Angeles and New York.

“The hubbub and craziness of LA and New York can be exhausting,” the insider said. “As much as London and Paris are busy, thriving cities, Johnny still feels he can relax and be creative there. He has always loved Europe, and people love him there. He feels very at home there and finds the European lifestyle a bit more his speed.”

Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently shared that he would like Disney to reach out to the actor about returning to the future, but unfortunately, no deal has been worked out by the two parties as of yet. It’s not to say that this couldn’t still come to fruition in the future, but for right now, it would seem that Disney is moving forward in the franchise without Johnny Depp.

For now, the strongest rumors surrounding the sixth installment of the franchise peg Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) and Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) as the most likely replacements of Depp.

What do you think of Johnny Depp leaving Hollywood? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!