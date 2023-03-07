Johnny Depp “Hurting For Money,” May Be Forced Back to Disney

Actor Johnny Depp might return to Disney after all.

Since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard came to an end, fans have been wondering what might be next for the iconic actor. Represented by Attorney Camille Vasquez, Depp won the defamation trial and eventually settled with Amber Heard outside of court.

With the legal proceedings behind Depp, many fans thought a return to Hollywood– in particular, Disney– would be imminent. However, that has not come to fruition. Before the court trial ever started, Johnny Depp was replaced in the Fantastic Beast franchise by Warner Bros. Though Mads Mikkelsen (Depp’s replacement) said he wasn’t sure the replacement decision was fair, it didn’t stop the studio from moving forward with its decision.

As far as Disney is concerned, the two parties have been on opposite ends of the spectrum. While Disney isn’t completely ruling out the idea of Johnny Depp returning to play Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it seems that they’re facing an uphill battle, especially when pressure from Hollywood to ban the actor has remained strong despite the court outcome.

Johnny Depp has also been strong in his belief that he isn’t interested in returning to Disney, either. Though he’ll put on the Captain Jack Sparrow character for fans, he felt the company disrespected him by jumping to conclusions and, during court, said he wouldn’t return even if Disney offered him $300 million.

But, it seems that the actor may have to return to Disney at some point.

Johnny Depp is now selling several expensive pieces of artwork and some insiders are claiming it’s because the actor “is hurting for money.” Of course, this isn’t confirmed, and it simply could be that Depp wants to downsize some of his possessions as he has moved out of Hollywood and is living in London.

Titled “Friends & Heroes II,” the four-piece collection comes signed by Depp, is available for £17,500 ($21,000) from Castle Fine Art. The artwork includes portraits of Heath Ledger and Bob Marley, together with River Phoenix and Hunter S. Thompson.

“Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him,” Castle Fine Art’s website says. “Working from photographic references, each image has been stripped back to a simpler and iconic portrayal of the subject, which Johnny has then developed and energised with his characteristic freehand flourishes.”

Artwork signed by Johnny Depp won’t last very long.

Though the actor may have had some problems with Hollywood, he still has a loyal following of fans, and this is another reason to believe that Disney and Johnny Depp can work out their differences and come together for another movie.

Insiders have indicated that Depp may return to Disney for “the right price” in the past, and perhaps, this report is another indication that the actor might be open to one more run as Disney’s Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbbean.

