Disney Princess Company Makes Video Mocking Amber Heard, Domestic Abuse Victims

After a 7-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia, in 2022, the Court found Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse in an Op-Ed in The Washington Post. The jury found that Depp proved Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Ms. Heard now owes Depp $15 million, while Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

The Aquaman (2018) star has remained mostly silent since the trial, even deleting Twitter after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk took over. The public has not. Just days after the verdict, experts expressed concern that it would delegitimize stories from domestic abuse victims. One said that “hundreds” of survivors had pulled testimony, fearing defamation suits. In November, hundreds of national feminist organizations signed a letter supporting Heard.

It seems those organizations’ fears have come true. Days ago, a Princess Party Company not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company used Walt Disney Animation Studios characters for a TikTok mocking Heard’s testimony. In it, the Princesses say lines “in character” and then burst into fake tears, a tactic Heard was accused of employing during the trial.

The company, Dream Time Princess Events of St. Louis, Missouri, later deleted the video and claimed in a Google review response that they “never made any kind of video mocking a domestic abuse testimony,” but they “know what video” the reviewer was referring to and decided to take it down. @lilianddaisies shared a screen recording of the video and Dream Time Princess Events’ response on Twitter:

a children’s events company made a tiktok mocking Amber Heard’s testimony. they got called out, deleted it and straight up lied “we never made any kind of video mocking domestic violence testimony” pic.twitter.com/Pz6DanBiZG — lilian (@liliandaisies) January 10, 2023

Many social media users were furious with the company, who allegedly asked fans to spam their Google Business Page with positive reviews to make up for the criticism. @Ever_Truly wrote:

“We didn’t do it but if we did do it, it doesn’t concern you because you’re not a customer. And also we did do it but we took it down after people started complaining so it doesn’t matter now” — Eve (@Ever_Truly) January 11, 2023

@JessamyMoore called the video “disgusting” and “malicious:”

This is one of the most disgusting, malicious things I've seen. How are these people not ashamed of themselves? — JessamyMoore (@JessamyMoore) January 11, 2023

The video remains unavailable on the official Dream Time Princess Events’ social media pages. They have not made another public statement since.

