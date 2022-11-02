Amber Heard’s Twitter Deactivated After Ex-Boyfriend Elon Musk Takes Over

After a 7-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia, earlier this year, the Court found Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse in an Op-Ed in The Washington Post. The jury found that Depp proved Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Ms. Heard now owes Depp $15 million, while Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

It was rumored that Heard’s ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, would testify during the defamation trial, though that never came to fruition. Reportedly, Heard sold a gift from the billionaire ex-boyfriend to help pay her settlement to Depp. Some sources suggest Musk may even help the Aquaman (2018) star appeal the verdict.

Despite these rumors, it seems Heard may not want to associate with Musk. The SpaceX owner recently took over Twitter in a contentious $44 billion deal. Just days later, Heard’s account, @realamberheard, disappeared from the social media platform.

It’s unknown if the Los Angeles resident deleted her own Twitter account or if Twitter removed it. However, Musk has stated the company has yet to make changes to moderation policies, so it’s unlikely the model was banned for breaking Twitter rules.

Still, this isn’t the last the public will hear from Heard. The model will star as Mera in Warner Bros. Studios Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, premiering in 2023. Additionally, it’s rumored that the star has been offered nearly $15 million for a tell-all book about the trial against Mr. Depp.

