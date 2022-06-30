Elon Musk Reportedly May Help Amber Heard Appeal Verdict vs. Johnny Depp

Could Amber Heard be getting some help from Elon Musk to help her attempt a verdict appeal?

After nearly two months, the court trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp came to an end, showing an overwhelming victory for Johnny Depp. Mr Depp was awarded a statutory amount of $1o million while Ms Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

Before the trial even began, Disney reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp and removed the actor from his beloved role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He was also replaced in the most recent Fantastic Beasts film by Madds Mikkelsen.

Though Heard lost the trial, she has gotten some good news along the way. Amber Heard reportedly saw her screentime doubled in the upcoming Aquaman 2 film and there are reports that she received a multi-million book deal for a “tell-all” revenge novel against Johnny Depp.

Now, a recent report indicates that Heard may get some help from her alleged ex-boyfriend Elon Musk in appealing the verdict. We recently reported that Heard may sell an expensive gift from Elon Musk to pay the bond, but the report from Geo.TV reads:

“Heard’s lawyer Bredehoft has said that she does not have the money to pay Depp or meet the bond,” the report reads. “As well as likely challenging the bond issue, Heard’s defense team has about 21 days to file an appeal. Now, there are speculations that Elon Musk may help the actress to appeal the verdict by paying bond for her.”

It should be noted that other reports indicate that Elon Musk does not intend to get involved. In his only public comments on the trial, Musk said that he hopes both celebrities will “move on.”

