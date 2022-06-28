Amber Heard Reportedly Selling Gift From Elon Musk to Pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has a big bill to pay.

Though there were rumors that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would reach a settlement agreement after the June 1st verdict, the judge entered the final verdict last week, meaning that Ms Heard would have to pay Mr Depp $10 million. The Aquaman (2018) actress was awarded $2 million.

As Amber Heard has already expressed that she doesn’t have the money to pay Johny Depp, it seems the actress is set to begin selling off some of her items, including a pricey gift from Elon Musk.

Amber Heard used to be in a relationship with Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and Space X, and she has reportedly received many gifts from the billionaire as a result. According to reports from Marca, Amber Heard will be selling her Tesla Model X. The car is worth around $130,000.

Though Heard has quite the bill to pay, it shouldn’t be expected that she’ll pay it yet. The expectation is that she’ll take the jurors’ unanimous decision to the court of appeals, which means that we will likely see Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard in court again before everything comes to an end.

Heard may have lost the court case, but it hasn’t been all bad for the actress. She reportedly saw her screentime doubled in the upcoming Aquaman 2 film alongside Jason Momoa and there are reports that she has been offered a multi-millionaire dollar deal for a “tell-all” revenge book.

Johnny Depp has expressed the sentiment that he wants to move on and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has already begun on a new music project, which is set to be released next month. While there have been rumors that Johnny Depp could return to Disney and reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, the actor had something else to say.

