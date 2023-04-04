Internet Serves Dwayne Johnson Its Biggest Eye-Roll Yet After Astonishingly Untimely Announcement

Dwayne Johnson has once more blown up the internet, and this time many Disney fans just aren’t happy.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood. The star of many massive blockbuster movies and franchises, Johnson is a profitable name in the entertainment industry and usually attracts huge audiences thanks to his online social following.

From animated films like Moana (2016) to his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise and as the DC anti-hero Black Adam in the film of the same name, Johnson has dipped his toe into many genres.

Johnson, the former star of WWF (now WWE), gained mainstream recognition in the movie field after appearing as Luke Hobbs for the first time in Fast Five (2011) and would later go on to star in more movies in this action-thriller franchise. But the wrestler-turned-actor wouldn’t stop there as he bolstered his comedic, family-friendly image in more recent outings like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and in his role as Frank Wolff in The Walt Disney Company’s Jungle Cruise (2021).

And it seems Johnson’s and Disney’s partnership will extend into the future as just recently, the actor announced that his production outlet was teaming back up with the Mouse House for a live-action remake of Moana.

Just seven years old, Moana arrived on the big screen back in 2016 and introduced audiences to the titular character of Auli’I Cravalho’s Moana, her journey across the ocean, and her unlikely pairing with the demigod of the wind and sea, Maui, played by Johnson. The musical adventure was a hit for Disney, bringing in over $600 million at the global box office and landing the company many more Academy Award nominations, one for Best Animated Feature and another for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Mancina’s “How Far I’ll Go”. Moana would, however, lose out to Disney’s Zootopia (2016) in the former category.

So with the success of Moana‘s animated iteration behind it, Disney is seemingly hoping to replicate the success (and more) with this new live-action adaptation of the Polynesian myth-inspired story. Johnson announced the film during Disney’s latest Shareholder meeting, revealing the project is in the very early stages of development but suggested that he would be reprising his role as Maui in the upcoming feature film. Per The Hollywood Reporter:

[Johnson] will produce via his Seven Bucks Productions along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Beau Flynn produces via Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, is back to write the remake, along with Dana Ledoux Miller. No director is involved at this stage of development.

Cravalho is also onboard to executive produce but is not yet confirmed to star in the live-action version of Moana…

Cue the internet.

Not only have live-action remakes faced scrutiny from Disney fans, but the fact that this seems to be another Dwayne Johnson-driven vehicle has caused a big eye-roll from many. The actor has faced significant backlash in the last few months following the huge Black Adam, Superman, and DC Studios debacle, but more on that later.

After making the untimely announcement of a live-action Moana, fans quickly flocked to Twitter to express their confusion and disappointment towards Johnson and Disney, especially as the movie has not even had a decade to stand on its own merit.

A common theme among many was criticizing Disney for yet another remake instead of some form of original content. @BountyHunterJayP wrote:

Like ok i really like “Moana” and all but instead of a remake why not a sequal [sic: sequel] or TV spin off seires [sic: series] of Moana and her tribe sailing the seas exploring the world to their next home?

Steven T. (@steventphoto) added:

I truly don’t get the point of this ? Why not a animted [sic: animated] sequel a live action using the same Cast of the same movie so what’s the point? Couldn’t just give us a animted sequel

Tobias F. (@Crusty23) commented:

@MattBelloni is this a move to get back to the all-smiles/perfection perception pre Black Adam?

Word has it that Johnson’s contractual agreements come with a request that he must be the last man standing and be showcased as the true hero of the picture, something this comment from @Millington891 leans into:

Let me guess, in the live action version, you insist that Maui is able to defeat a plethora of other Disney characters, is added to the opening credits of every Disney movie and has a post credit stare down with Mickey Mouse.

In an homage to Johnson’s comments made on the run-up to Black Adam‘s (2022) release, @eihciRlenoiL wrote:

“The Hierarchy of power in the Disney Live Action Remake universe, is about to change.”

Johnson’s involvement in the Moana live-action comes as more information came to light about the troubling behind-the-scenes maneuverings of the actor in the DC Extended Universe. Black Adam was touted to be the savior of the DCEU but bombed at the box office, leaving a big question mark around the character’s future. Then as Superman actor Henry Cavill was confirmed to return and then subsequently removed, details about Johnson’s bloated ego were made known. In addition, upon the financial failings of Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), a report shared that Johnson blocked attempts to feature Shazam! characters in Black Adam, not wanting to be overshadowed by any other hero.

As for Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes, there are plenty. Next up will be Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), arriving on Disney+ in April, and The Little Mermaid (2023), dropping exclusively into movie theaters in May.

What do you think of the live-action Moana news? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!