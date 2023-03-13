Kevin Hart Is Ending Relationship With Dwayne Johnson, Will Make A Final ‘Jumanji’

Hollywood has been involved with reboots and remakes for a long time, but many reboots have not been that well-received. However, among the countless reboots, one has been turned into a new franchise—Jumani. The new franchise stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

Where most reboots often try to rehash the same jokes and stories, some find a new formula that pays homage to the original film that came before it. Jumanji found a way to incorporate being contemporary while exercising the magic of the original movie from 1995.

The new franchise might be successful simply because of the new cast and how their characters and personalities meshed into something that keeps bringing back fans. Mainly, the banter and relationship between Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson always lead to high box office numbers.

At the Oscars last night, Kevin Hart revealed to Variety that he and Johnson are working on the next chapter of Jumanji, which will be part of the pair’s “final chapter.”

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have been talking about doing another #Jumanji movie. https://t.co/K9nuU8Gb8S pic.twitter.com/9kvupVBq6R — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Hart says, “We’re talking about, of course, another ‘Jumanji.’ That’s been a conversation. [We’re] just figuring out the thing that can act as what would or could be the final chapter of he and I. We feel we need something big to put our duo to an end and not just leave it undone like something that we can say, ’this is going to be our last and final movie.”

Some of the best moments in the last few years have been the interviews between Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, and it is a bit sad that there will be a definite end to their “buddy” films. The good news is they plan to be in at least one more Jumanji.

Jumanji: The Next Level was the second of the new franchise and technically the third Jumanji film. The post-credits scene for this sequel showed a mechanic, played by Lamorne Morris of New Girl fame, messing with the video game console that transported the kids into the world of Jumanji.

Moments later, a herd of ostriches floods the streets, meaning the next film might do what the original movie did by bringing the jungle life of Jumanji into the real world.

It’s a good setup that can bring the final movie back around full circle to end this franchise entirely. This will be a bittersweet last sequel with Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson ending their working relationship.

It is strange that Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson decided to put their “duo to an end,” but it could be because they are both tired of engaging in the leading man and sidekick trope. Johnson is a massive movie star currently dealing with the purchasing and launching of the amateur football league—the XFL.

Kevin Hart is also a globe-trotting stand-up comedian who can lead a film without worrying about Johnson’s inclusion.

