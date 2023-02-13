Dwayne Johnson Officially Replaced In Blockbuster Franchise

Dwayne Johnson has been officially replaced in a blockbuster franchise.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson got his start in the entertainment industry following a successful stint with the WWF (now WWE) as a professional wrestler. The Rock showed great charisma in his rivalries with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker, before ultimately moving on to Hollywood.

It didn’t take long for Dwayne Johnson to become one of the most recognizable names in all of Hollywood. He has gone on to star in countless blockbusters, including The Scorpion King (2002), Gridiron Gang (2006), Get Smart (2008), The Gameplan (2007), Race to Witch Mountain(2009), San Andreas (2015), Bay Watch (2017), as well as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Central Intelligence (2016) alongside his longtime friend Kevin Hart.

Most recently, Dwayne Johnson starred in DC’s Black Adam (2022), Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021), Netflix’s Red Notice (2021), as well as his new NBC sitcom Young Rock. The Rock also just lent his voice to the movie DC League of Super-Pets, which was released earlier this year.

Dwayne Johnson has been replaced for one of his most iconic roles

Though many fans were hoping that Johnson would return to his iconic role as Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise, reports indicate that he won’t be back, after all.

The Sun reports that Johnson, who has had issues with Vin Diesel since the end of shooting for The Fate of the Furious (2017).

While there were reports that Johnson could potentially play the role in a new and upcoming project, the publication reports that Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will now be replacing Johnson in the next rendition of the franchise.

One insider shared that Vin Diesel isn’t interested in putting his issues with Johnson “in the rearview mirror.”

“Vin isn’t looking in the rearview mirror on this issue, he’s thinking about the future and right now, the future doesn’t include a reconciliation with Dwayne,” they said. “In fact, Vin is intent on topping the box office of all the movies that included Dwayne with Fast X, and the studio is supporting him. Nobody is telling Vin to stuff his pride and make nice with Dwayne. “Vin’s vision for these movies is being supported in full, end of story.”

Could Dwayne Johnson still play the role of Genie Aladdin 2?

There have been countless rumors and speculation about the future of Dwayne Johnson and what his next project might be.

Johnson has been rumored to replace Johnny Depp in a new installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but this has not been confirmed by Disney, and it would seem that the company is more likely going in a different direction.

When backlash came forward against Will Smith last year after the Oscars incident, there were rumors that Smith could be replaced by Johnson as Genie in the upcoming Aladdin 2 project. After several months, Smith won’t be replaced after all, but that doesn’t mean that there couldn’t be a spot for Johnson still.

Will Smith has reportedly signed back on to play the role of Genie, but some outlets are reporting that Disney could be looking at a script that could involve multiple Genies. Could it be that the company is looking to bring Dwayne Johnson in to play a role alongside Will Smith? That’s a duo we’ve never seen before, and it certainly would be something that fans would pay money to watch.

