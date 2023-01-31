Dwayne Johnson Disappoints Fans, Pulls Out of Anticipated Project

Dwayne Johnson has become one of the most recognizable figures in all of Hollywood.

The Rock has starred in countless blockbusters, including Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021), Moana (2016), the Jumanji franchise, Central Intelligence (2016), the Fast & Furious franchise, The Scorpion King (2002), and Get Smart (2008), to name a few.

Most recently, he was the star in Netflix’s Red Notice (2021) and DC Universe’s Black Adam (2022), which was released in November of last year. If that weren’t enough, he also has his own NBC sitcom, Young Rock, which gives fans a look inside his life prior to becoming a famous movie star.

One of the key themes in that sitcom? Wrestling.

Before Dwayne Johnson was making millions as a movie star, he was a charismatic personality drawing thousands of fans to arenas all across the country with millions watching at home as part of the WWF (now WWE) under the name, The Rock.

The Rock quickly ascended up the ladder to become one of the top wrestlers in the business and became known for his quick-witted ability and his ongoing rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Though he has made appearances from time to time, it’s been a full decade since Dwayne Johnson had a real match in the WWE. As a matter of fact, you have to go all the way back to 2012 when he faced John Cena at WrestleMania XXVIII. There have been numerous rumors for the last several months that The Rock would be returning for one final match in the WWE at this upcoming WrestleMania in the spring.

He was rumored to face his cousin Roman Reigns, but it seems those plans have now fallen by the wayside.

Some outlets reported that Dwayne Johnson had let WWE know that he didn’t believe he’d be able to get in good enough shape in time for a match in the spring.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who works as WWE’s head of creative, recently revealed in an interview that he didn’t think it would be in the cards for Johnson to make an appearance at this year’s big event.

“I know for him, and I know his family and his background and everything, there’s a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could,” Levesque explained to YAHOO! “I just don’t think it’s in the cards, but then again, you don’t know. I don’t know.”

Though The Rock has made mentions of returning to the ring for one last match, it doesn’t look like it will be in the works this year for the 50-year-old.

Instead, fans of the celebrity will have to wait and see what other projects might present themselves for him to be a part of. There have been rumors of a sequel to Disney’s Jungle Cruise that might be in the works and several outlets have reported that Johnson is interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think of Dwayne Johnson’s latest reported decision? Let us know in the comments!