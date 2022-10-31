Multiple ‘Jungle Cruise’ Films Could Be in the Works

Jungle Cruise (2021) was the latest film created by Disney to bring to life a beloved Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort attraction.

The film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, holds the same title as the beloved Disney Park attraction Jungle Cruise, which you can find at Disneyland Park in Anaheim and Magic Kingdom over in Walt Disney World. It joined Tower of Terror (1997), The Haunted Mansion (2003), and, of course, the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as films based on Disney Park attractions.

The film focuses on the characters Skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), and McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) as they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal in a film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay written by Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and Michael Green.

Though some believed the ending of Jungle Cruise did not lend the film itself to many sequel opportunities, that is not what is being talked about from Disney’s perspective. As a matter of fact, it’s quite the opposite.

In an interview with Collider, Producer Beau Flynn revealed that there have already been discussions about not only bringing the duo of Johnson and Blunt back for a sequel, but potentially even turning it into the next Disney franchise.

“On Jungle Cruise 2, obviously, it’s something we really want, I think more important than what Hiram and I want, I think is Dwayne and Emily have created such an incredible bond. Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first movie and I know now they know these characters so intimately. I know that they have big ideas of where they can take that universe and world.”

A report from Screenrant indicates what we might could see in the next development of the potential franchise.

“Jungle Cruise could follow in the footsteps of Pirates in the Caribbean in developing a massive movie franchise. It’s quite possible when the sequel is released, it will be another solo adventure for Frank and Lily in which they travel down the Amazon to find another ancient treasure. In addition, the story could build upon the world and open up the possibility for more sequels, potentially even creating an overarching story through many movies.”

At this time, Disney has not announced production for the new movie.

The next movie to be based on a Disney Park attraction set to hit theaters is the rebooted Haunted Mansion. The new film has aligned a star-studded cast featuring Tiffany Haddish (The Kitchen, The Secret Life of Pets, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) Owen Wilson (Cars, Marley & Me, Night At The Museum), Rosario Dawson (Rent, The Lego Batman Movie, Eagle Eye), Danny DeVito (Matilda, Twins, Dumbo), and LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mandalorian). Haunted Mansionwill be directed by Justin Simien.

What do you think about Jungle Cruise potentially becoming the next Disney franchise? Let us know in the comments!