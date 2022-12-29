Dwayne Johnson Jumping Ship, Reportedly Joining MCU

Dwayne Johnson’s stint in the DC Universe might be shortlived after all.

When Dwayne Johnson took over the lead-role in the film Black Adam (2022), there were many reports that the iconic actor could help elevate the DC Universe to another level. Johnson took on executive-level responsibilities with DC and seemed to be completely sold out to the direction that the studio was heading.

Then, changes were made.

James Gunn was named the new head of the DC Universe and shortly after, no one seemed safe. Gunn axed Henry Cavill as Superman, and there were reports that DC was also putting the idea of a Black Adam sequel on the shelf for now, as the first movie bombed at the box office.

While Dwayne Johnson has remained publicly supportive of the DC Universe and hasn’t made any comments about wanting to leave, there have been subtle hints that the actor may be looking elsewhere and, at the very least, will have several more projects between now and the next time that he reprises a role in the James Gunn-led DC Universe.

A report from Giant Freakin’ Robot indicates that The Rock is “in advanced talks” with Marvel Studios to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel President Kevin Feige has always been a fan of Johnson, and over the years, has had nothing but compliments to bestow upon the actor.

“I’m a gigantic fan of [Dwayne Johnson], I think he’s an incredible… He’s awesome in Pain & Gain, he was great in G.I. Joe, he’s really kind of an amazing human being… I would love him to be part of the Marvel universe somewhere, someday,” Feige said in a previous interview.

There have been numerous rumors over the years on what role Dwayne The Rock Johnson could potentially play in the MCU, but the report indicates that some of the more obvious roles could include antiheroes like Ares, the Sentry, and Hyperio, but that Johnson could also play a number of villains.

At this time, however, nothing has been confirmed.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and has starred in countless blockbusters, including films like Gridiron Gang (2006), Get Smart (2008), the Fast and the Furious franchise, The Gameplan (2007), Race to Witch Mountain (2009), San Andreas (2015), Bay Watch(2017), Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Central Intelligence (2016), alongside friend Keving Hart, and Rampage (2018) Most recently, he starred in Black Adam (2022), Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021), and Netflix’s Red Notice (2021). The Rock also just lent his voice to the movie DC League of Super-Pets, which was released earlier this year.

