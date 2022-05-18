Dwayne Johnson Signs Massive New Deal With Disney

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is known for his charismatic personality and hard-work ethic.

Johnson has been quite the busy person as of late with the news dropping that the NBC sitcom Young Rock, which tells the story of Dwayne Johnson growing up, would be renewed for a third season. But, it’s not just NBC that has inked a recent deal with Johnson.

The actor, who is known for his Disney work in Moana (2016) and Jungle Cruise (2021), just announced another massive agreement with Disney, this time through the XFL, his latest business venture.

ESPN first reported the deal, which states that the XFL will have all its regular-season games and playoffs air on ESPN and other networks owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Starting next year, the XFL will have all its regular-season games and playoffs air on ESPN and other networks owned by The Walt Disney Company as part of a multiyear agreement, it was announced Tuesday. Beginning in February 2023 and continuing through the spring, 40 regular-season XFL games, two playoff semifinals and a title game will appear on ESPN, ABC and FX, it was revealed at Disney’s upfront event. The deal also includes content rights for Disney’s digital, social and streaming outlets, like ESPN+. The eight-team XFL is returning under new owners Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners. In February, the XFL reached a partnership agreement with the NFL that will focus on creating innovative programs and protecting the health of players.

Johnson said the deal was built based on his “longstanding, very successful legacy relationship with Disney.”

“This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson purchased the XFL from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in a $15 million deal back in 2020.

Outside of his business ventures with the XFL, Johnson is also rumored to be a potential replacement for Will Smith in Disney’s Aladdin 2 project. While it hasn’t been confirmed, many believe Disney is wanting to move away from Smith after the infamous Oscars incident with Chris Rock and Johnson has been pegged as a viable replacement to play the role of Genie.

What do you think of Dwayne Johnson’s latest deal with Disney? Let us know in the comments!